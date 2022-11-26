ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Edgewood celebrates Christmas with annual tree lighting ceremony

The city of Edgewood kicked off the Christmas season Sunday with its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Senior Center in Freedom Park. As soon as the families arrived at the senior center, they sat at tables festooned with balloons all around the center, with coloring projects prepared to keep the kids entertained and celebrate the Christmas season.
EDGEWOOD, KY
linknky.com

Sniff around and find out: Covington holding ribbon cutting for city’s first dog park

A ribbon-cutting is planned for Friday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at Covington’s first public dog park. Connected to Kenny Shields Park at the intersection of Ninth and Philadelphia streets, the SFC Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park boasts areas for both petite pooches and larger dogs, waste station with “doggie” bags, water fountains and seating for pet owners all enclosed in decorative fencing.
COVINGTON, KY
ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati has been canceled. Initial warnings suggested hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds. The storm has since died down. The warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along south I-71 at Reading Road, all lanes open

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash involving an overturned vehicle on southbound I-71 at Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati. According to the Ohio Department...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire

Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner

LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
LOVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy