linknky.com
Taylor Mill ushers in Christmas season with tree lighting, visit from Santa
The City of Taylor Mill invited people to come and help them celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season by holding a ceremony to light up the Christmas tree in Pride Park. Despite the rain, tons of people came to the annual celebration, the community center was crowded as activities...
linknky.com
Edgewood celebrates Christmas with annual tree lighting ceremony
The city of Edgewood kicked off the Christmas season Sunday with its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Senior Center in Freedom Park. As soon as the families arrived at the senior center, they sat at tables festooned with balloons all around the center, with coloring projects prepared to keep the kids entertained and celebrate the Christmas season.
linknky.com
Sniff around and find out: Covington holding ribbon cutting for city’s first dog park
A ribbon-cutting is planned for Friday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at Covington’s first public dog park. Connected to Kenny Shields Park at the intersection of Ninth and Philadelphia streets, the SFC Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park boasts areas for both petite pooches and larger dogs, waste station with “doggie” bags, water fountains and seating for pet owners all enclosed in decorative fencing.
ohparent.com
Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!
It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
Travel Magazine Names Colerain's Germania Society Christkindlmarkt One of Best in U.S.
Trips to Discover magazine highlights the christkindlmarkt's authenticity and German food as reasons for the ranking.
UPDATE: Suspicious bag at City Hall not dangerous, police say
DAYTON — UPDATE: Dayton Police shut down Main and 3rd Street in Dayton Tuesday after dispatch received reports of a person throwing a bag in front of City Hall. Crews on scene discovered the bag found on the main steps at City Hall was not a threat to the community, according to Dayton Police.
WLWT 5
Three people transported after a vehicle strikes a building in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A vehicle struck a home in Spring Grove Village, leading to three people being transported to local hospitals, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police believe speed was a factor, as the vehicle lost control and hit...
Fox 19
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati has been canceled. Initial warnings suggested hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds. The storm has since died down. The warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties....
Dayton barber shop becomes place for hot holiday meal -- not a haircut -- this Thanksgiving
DAYTON — No haircuts this Thanksgiving Day at the Lux Barber Lounge, 1115 W. Third St. in Dayton. No, this was the place to get a hot holiday meal and a serving of love. “We don’t have it all, but we know there are people that are less fortunate,” Antwione Shackleford, the co-organizer of the Thanksgiving Giveback told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along south I-71 at Reading Road, all lanes open
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash involving an overturned vehicle on southbound I-71 at Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati. According to the Ohio Department...
dayton.com
JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire
Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a structure fire in a multi-unit dwelling at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs. Heavy smoke, residents being evacuated. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner
LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies second victim killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — The coroner's office has identified a second woman killed in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Newport. It happened on Overton Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. "As soon as they broke in the front door, the smoke just billowed out. It was horrible," said John Vicory, who lives across the street.
