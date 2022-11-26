ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs. Bears final injury report: Davis, Gardner good to go

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Wide receiver Corey Davis is back for the Jets. He got in a full week of practice and will be back in the lineup for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 7 against the Broncos.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner was limited Wednesday and Thursday but got in a full practice Friday and has no game designation for Sunday. He is good to go. Same story for guard Nate Herbig and Quincy Williams.

Duane Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but that’s been a weekly thing for Brown. He’ll be good to go as well.

Kenny Yeboah (calf) is doubtful and likely will miss his second straight game, making Jeremy Ruckert the third tight end again. Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will be out again.

The Jets have until 4:00 eastern Saturday to activate Max Mitchell from injured reserve for him to be able to play Sunday.

For the Bears, the story all week has been the status of quarterback Justin Fields. He is listed as questionable with his shoulder injury after being limited in practice all week.

DB Jaquan Brisker, DB Kyler Gordon and LB Sterling Weatherford are all out with concussions.

