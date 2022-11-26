Read full article on original website
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
How sweet it is: Brooklyn home with ice cream parlor lists for $9.95M
Home sweet home indeed. A prime Prospect Park-facing townhouse has hit the market, and it serves up a true treat with a cherry on top. “Among the many unique highlights of this prewar gem is an incredible 1950s-inspired ice cream parlor with tin ceiling and old-fashion-style seating on the garden level,” describes 21 Prospect Park West’s listing, held by Douglas Elliman’s Michelle Griffith and Tricia Tucker. It asks $9.95 million for sale. The standout amenity has a black and white-checkered floor, turquoise-cushioned high top bar stools with a chic booth to match, a baby pink counter and door, a nostalgically styled fridge and...
Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses
The Park Slope tree lighting ceremony will happen at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue.
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
bkreader.com
The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies
When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
Get up to $1,200 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
News 12
Green Point Christmas Trees urges residents to get their trees sooner than late
For more than 30 years Green Point Christmas Trees in Brooklyn has been selling trees to families near and far, but this year, they're recommending that residents get their trees sooner rather than later. Green Point Christmas Trees have been open since last week and already sold more than 200...
brownstoner.com
Affordable Bed Stuy Development Has Studios From $365, Three-Bedrooms From $652
A lottery has launched for 199 affordable apartments in an under-construction development at 1911 Atlantic Avenue in Bed Stuy. The 14-story building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for households of one to seven people who earn between 30 and 70 percent of the Area Median Income. That ranges from $16,218 for a single person to as much as $132,400 for a family of seven.
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
Program giving NYC students free college, career advice gets $15 million boost
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students in New York City are getting free help to get into college and be guided to their dream careers. Bottom Line, a national nonprofit based in Brooklyn, just got a multi-million dollar boost after a donation from Mackenzie Scott. The nonprofit has a team in Downtown Brooklyn partnering with students, helping them […]
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
pix11.com
Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island
A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis In Ridgewood Going For $2.49M
A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century. Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. "The current owners have lovingly renovated in the...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
