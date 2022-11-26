CFB world reacts to Cornelius Johnson’s epic performance

We’re not even at halftime of the big game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes but UM wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has already put on a show-stopping performance with two touchdown catches.

With Ohio State up 10-3 midway through the second quarter and controlling the tempo, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy changed the momentum when he hit Robinson on a key third-down pass. The receiver then spun out of a tackle and scampered 68 yards to even things up 10-10.

After Ohio State got a field goal to go back up, McCarthy and Robinson struck again. This time, the Ohio State defensive backfield absolutely crumbled and the wide receiver found himself wide open for a 75-yard touchdown reception that must be among the easiest he’s hauled in all season.

It’s been a back-and-forth affair, with Ohio State striking back with a touchdown of their own afterward , courtesy of their own star receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr . However, Robinson has 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three receptions. Not a bad haul there.

Ohio State took a 20-17 lead into the locker room at halftime but we’ll see what kind of magic Robinson can make happen in the second half. And whether or not Harrison and the Buckeyes can continue to counterpunch.

