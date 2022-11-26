Some Kansans with intellectual development disabilities face 10-year wait for services

Dillon Reisinger, 27, has autism. He works at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and helps scan medical records.

Dillon lives with his parents, Dan and Michele Reisinger, but all three want Dillon to live on his own. To help with that dream, the Reisingers placed Dillon on a state waiting list that’s in place for residents with intellectual development disabilities who need services. When he gets the service, someone will check in with him while he lives on his own.