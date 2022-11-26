ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Bakersfield Channel

Iran calls for United States to be kicked out of World Cup

(KERO) — Iran's state media has called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup. The call comes after the US Soccer Federation changed Iran's flag to remove the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The federation says it changed the graphic for 24 hours to "support the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights." The graphic has since been changed back.
New York Post

Crypto bros offloading G-Wagons, luxury cars amid FTX crash

Crypto bros are running on empty — and appear to be offloading their fancy cars amid the fallout from the FTX implosion, which has rippled through the cryptocurrency market and caused the value of digital coins to plummet.  An uptick in like-new models of sought-after luxury cars have hit resale sites such as AutoTrader in recent weeks, but they’re not fetching the premium prices they once did. The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — the unofficial “new money” badge of the crypto rich — was once valued around $300,000 in the resale market but is now closer to $200,000, car experts say. Other...
dailycoin.com

Crypto Influencers Flock to Bahamas to Find Sam Bankman-Fried

Weeks after the collapse of FTX, crypto influencers are converging on the Bahamas in search of answers from the exchange’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. One of them is Ben Armstrong, the owner of the popular Bitboy Crypto YouTube channel. Armstrong arrived in the Bahamas on Saturday, seeking out Bankman-Fried at his luxury penthouse.
TheStreet

Musk Tweets Photo of a Gun on His Bedside Table

Elon Musk is visionary and controversial. He completely changed the way the world views the automobile, and forced one of the world's most important industries to transform, in order to address climate change. Musk, the whimsical CEO, has also helped rekindle the dream of conquering and inhabiting Mars with SpaceX,...
TEXAS STATE

