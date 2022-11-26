Read full article on original website
Couple who swindled $18 million in COVID relief discovered in tiny European village
They lived on the lam for over a year but a couple who swindled tens of millions of dollars was finally located and arrested in a small European country.
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Elon Musk mocks Senate Democrats as clueless for their calls to investigate Twitter
Elon Musk on Friday tweeted a mocking image, calling out Senate Democrats who want to investigate his company. He noted the mess involving FTX.
Elon Musk knows what he's doing at Twitter, and it's making activist journalists panic
Billionaire Elon Musk has made dramatic changes at Twitter in the name of free speech, and they have activist journalists panicking about their former safe space.
Liberal professor loses it over Elon Musk's Twitter polls: For the next poll he can 'shove it up his a--'
NYU professor Scott Galloway complained about Twitter CEO Elon Musk's use of Twitter polls to help mold the direction the social media company should take.
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Iran calls for United States to be kicked out of World Cup
(KERO) — Iran's state media has called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup. The call comes after the US Soccer Federation changed Iran's flag to remove the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The federation says it changed the graphic for 24 hours to "support the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights." The graphic has since been changed back.
Biden allowing Chevron to drill in Venezuela 'makes absolutely no sense': Stephen Moore
Former White House Economic Adviser Stephen Moore joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to call out Biden's policies and the decision to allow Chevron to oil drill in Venezuela.
Crypto bros offloading G-Wagons, luxury cars amid FTX crash
Crypto bros are running on empty — and appear to be offloading their fancy cars amid the fallout from the FTX implosion, which has rippled through the cryptocurrency market and caused the value of digital coins to plummet. An uptick in like-new models of sought-after luxury cars have hit resale sites such as AutoTrader in recent weeks, but they’re not fetching the premium prices they once did. The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — the unofficial “new money” badge of the crypto rich — was once valued around $300,000 in the resale market but is now closer to $200,000, car experts say. Other...
Opinion | Secret Agents Need Help Confronting Trauma, Too
Ignoring the emotional scars of war is perilous — for the intelligence community and the nation.
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
Crypto Influencers Flock to Bahamas to Find Sam Bankman-Fried
Weeks after the collapse of FTX, crypto influencers are converging on the Bahamas in search of answers from the exchange’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. One of them is Ben Armstrong, the owner of the popular Bitboy Crypto YouTube channel. Armstrong arrived in the Bahamas on Saturday, seeking out Bankman-Fried at his luxury penthouse.
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of ‘zero COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate older Chinese has sparked hopes Beijing might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end.
Musk Tweets Photo of a Gun on His Bedside Table
Elon Musk is visionary and controversial. He completely changed the way the world views the automobile, and forced one of the world's most important industries to transform, in order to address climate change. Musk, the whimsical CEO, has also helped rekindle the dream of conquering and inhabiting Mars with SpaceX,...
