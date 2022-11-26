ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 26 points and Morgan State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday night. Khalil Turner added 21 points and Isaiah Burke 20 for the Bears. Marcus Willis led the Dragons with 25 points.
BALTIMORE, MD
voiceofalexandria.com

Scott scores 18, No. 22 Maryland blows out Louisville 79-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points and No. 22 Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half in a runaway 79-54 victory over winless Louisville. The Terrapins led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime. Don Carey sank the first of two from long range during the 15-6 surge that featured two 3s from Scott and one from Hakim Hart. Maryland posted its seventh consecutive double-digit win under new coach Kevin Willard. El Ellis scored 15 points for the Cardinals, whose nightmarish start continued as they shot 34% against their third ranked opponent in four games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
voiceofalexandria.com

Sprouse's 25 lead American over Albany 88-62

WASHINGTON — Led by Geoff Sprouse's 25 points, the American Eagles defeated the Albany Great Danes 88-62 on Tuesday night. Jonathan Beagle led the Great Danes with 13 points. The Eagles improved to 5-2 with the victory and the Great Danes fell to 3-6.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy