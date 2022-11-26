Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
FOX Sports
Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran
AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places. The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al...
FOX Sports
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
FOX Sports
Christian Pulisic injury: USA star's status ahead of Netherlands match
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury and was taken to a local hospital for scans after his thrilling goal lifted the USMNT to a 1-0 win over Iran in a win-or-go-home match on Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer later announced...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal defeats Ecuador to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Group A taking center stage early. Senegal (2-0-1) defeated Ecuador (1-1-1) 2-1 in a dramatic match to advance to the knockout stage at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Ecuador has been eliminated from the World Cup. Needing a win, Senegal took...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. France
With a spot wrapped up in the Round of 16, look for France to tweak its lineup and maybe rest some regulars when Les Bleus wraps up qualifying play against winless Tunisia in a Group D match Wednesday. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0
Sunday marks the start of the second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Costa Rica began the day by upsetting Japan, winning 1-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, to stay alive in Group E.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands vs. Qatar, pick
In both teams' third games, Group A will feature a matchup between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. However, despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, they lost in the semifinals, and in 2010, they were runners-up to Spain.
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Netherlands wins Group A, but are the Dutch playing their best?
Netherlands took care of business against Qatar on Tuesday, beating the host nation 2-0 to clinch the top spot in Group A and head to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014. Despite the heavily favored Dutch notching two wins and a draw in Group A play, USMNT...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ecuador vs. Senegal, pick
Group A will feature a matchup between Ecuador and Senegal in both teams' third games in Qatar. Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.
BBC
Davis Cup: Great Britain drawn away to Colombia in 2023 qualifiers
Great Britain have been drawn away to Colombia in the qualifying round of the 2023 Davis Cup. Britain had a wildcard into this year's Finals but will have to win February's tie in South America to qualify for next September's group stage. The tie will take place the week after...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain, Germany battle to 1-1 tie
Sunday's day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a fun one, and it ended with a tense contest between Spain and Germany that ended in a 1-1 tie. Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, while Morocco beat Belgium and Croatia beat Canada in a pair of Group F matches.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: USA displays maturity in victory over Iran
The United States needed to beat Iran in order to advance past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, and that is exactly what happened as the Stars and Stripes finished off a 1-0 victory to clinch second place in Group B and a date with the Netherlands in the knockout stage at 9 a.m. ET Saturday on FOX.
FOX Sports
Team USA players share emotional embrace with Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi
DOHA, Qatar – Saeid Ezatolahi wept. He’d given everything, and this time, it hadn’t been enough. As the final whistle at Al Thumama Stadium signaled a 1-0 United States victory, there was nothing left for the Iran defensive midfielder to do. So, he sat on the turf, deep into the Qatari night, buried his head in his hands and let the tears tumble.
NBC Sports
Netherlands vs Qatar: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The Netherlands face hosts Qatar in their Group A finale knowing a win could guarantee them top spot. Louis van Gaal’s side are level on points (4) and goal difference (+2) with Ecuador and if they better Ecuador’s result against Senegal in their Group A finale, they will go through as winners of the group. However, the Dutch were not impressive against Ecuador and were lucky to get a 1-1 draw. It will be intriguing to see if Memphis Depay is fit enough to start as LVG looks to build up his fitness ahead of the knockout rounds.
NBC Sports
How can Gregg Berhalter unlock the goals for USMNT vs Iran?
The United States men’s national team has to score more goals than Iran to reach the World Cup knockout rounds. Isn’t that just the perfect test for the Gregg Berhalter era of the program?. The USMNT has kept eight clean sheets in 14 matches this year, including Friday’s...
AOL Corp
Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out
DOHA (Reuters) - Croatia absorbed an early blow before revving into gear at the World Cup with two goals from Andrej Kramaric securing a 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday that moved them a point away from the last 16 and dashed their opponents' knockout-stage hopes. The 2018 runners-up had...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Highlights: Morocco upsets Belgium, 2-0
Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup action included a stunner, as Morocco pulled off an upset of Belgium, winning 2-0 at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The win puts Morocco in a good spot entering the final stage of group play, giving it four points in Group F. Belgium (1W-0T-1L, three points) saw its goal differential fall to minus-one.
FOX Sports
U.S. squad prepares for gamesmanship from Iran in do-or-die match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
Comments / 0