KTUL
A New Leaf selling poinsettias to spread holiday cheer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias to bring holiday cheer to everyone's doorstep. The money raised will go toward programs and resources for people with developmental disabilities. Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa says clients working at the non-profit work hard to care for the plants...
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
okctalk.com
Tulsa King series shows off OKC
To date, there have been three episodes of Tulsa King aired, the new fish-out-of-water gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone and supposedly set in Tulsa. However, all the soundstage work was done at Prairie Surf Studios (the former Cox Center downtown) and many of the outdoor scenes are filmed in Oklahoma City.
Tulsa homeowner gets free home repairs
A Tulsa homeowner is getting some much-needed free renovations on her home. The organization Revitalize T-Town says it’s all to make her home safer.
KTUL
Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
Crews battle multi-home fire in Tulsa neighborhood
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
KTUL
Food on the Move to fight food insecurities in north Tulsa with 'The Food Home'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Getting groceries in north Tulsa can be a trek. "We gotta go way out of out of like you say you're almost out of town just to get to a decent store," Kennie Wallace said. Wallace says there are not many nearby options for healthy...
KTUL
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Route 66 Village held their annual ‘Lights On’ event, lighting up the area with Christmas lights. Route 66 Village, located near Southwest Boulevard and S. Yukon Ave., held their annual Christmas lights event. The event featured Christmas lights, Christmas music, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.
KTUL
Salvation Army working to help 5,500 children this holiday at toy drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's Giving Tuesday, a day built on the idea of practicing radical generosity. We have the perfect opportunity for you to be part of the global effort and help those in need right here in our community through the Salvation Army Toy Drive. This year...
KTUL
Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
KTUL
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off it's first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
travel2next.com
20 Things to Do In Tulsa
A destination with cultural activities, historical monuments, vibrant urban areas, beautiful Art Deco buildings and exciting entertainment options, there are plenty of cool things to do in Tulsa. Attractions range from restaurants and trendy bars to world-class art museums, shopping centres and more. Several excellent theatres, performing arts centres, and...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KTUL
2022 holiday shipping deadlines
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With December here and Christmas near, holiday packages will soon appear. But to make sure they're on time, don't forget the shipping deadline. Dec. 17 – Retail Ground Service & First-Class Mail Service. Dec. 19 – Priority Mail Service. Dec. 23 – Priority...
KTUL
Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
