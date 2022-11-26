ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

A New Leaf selling poinsettias to spread holiday cheer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias to bring holiday cheer to everyone's doorstep. The money raised will go toward programs and resources for people with developmental disabilities. Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa says clients working at the non-profit work hard to care for the plants...
OWASSO, OK
okctalk.com

Tulsa King series shows off OKC

To date, there have been three episodes of Tulsa King aired, the new fish-out-of-water gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone and supposedly set in Tulsa. However, all the soundstage work was done at Prairie Surf Studios (the former Cox Center downtown) and many of the outdoor scenes are filmed in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Route 66 Village held their annual ‘Lights On’ event, lighting up the area with Christmas lights. Route 66 Village, located near Southwest Boulevard and S. Yukon Ave., held their annual Christmas lights event. The event featured Christmas lights, Christmas music, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
travel2next.com

20 Things to Do In Tulsa

A destination with cultural activities, historical monuments, vibrant urban areas, beautiful Art Deco buildings and exciting entertainment options, there are plenty of cool things to do in Tulsa. Attractions range from restaurants and trendy bars to world-class art museums, shopping centres and more. Several excellent theatres, performing arts centres, and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2022 holiday shipping deadlines

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With December here and Christmas near, holiday packages will soon appear. But to make sure they're on time, don't forget the shipping deadline. Dec. 17 – Retail Ground Service & First-Class Mail Service. Dec. 19 – Priority Mail Service. Dec. 23 – Priority...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
TULSA, OK

