World Cup 2022: France first team through to last 16 in Qatar after Denmark win

France have become the first team to make it through to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar following their 2-1 win over Denmark.

Kylian Mbappe was on target twice for the defending champions either side of an Andreas Christensen header for Denmark and his 86th-minute winner in the Group D clash sends Les Bleus through to the knockout stages.

There was little to choose between the two teams, but Mbappe proved the difference as he hit his 30th and 31st goals for France, the latter moving him level with Les Bleus legend Zinedine Zidane .

France beat Australia 4-1 in their opening match earlier this week and followed that up with a second straight win to show they are serious contenders for the title once again.

Didier Deschamps' side top Group D with six points, three more than Australia, with Denmark on Tunisia on one apiece after two rounds of matches.

In their last group match, France face Tunisia, with Australia in action against Denmark in the other game.