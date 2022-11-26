Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
packinsider.com
NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years
Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. But, history matters. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
State high school football playoffs: Regional finals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
North Carolina moves up to No. 6 in latest AP poll
North Carolina moved up to No. 6 in the latest women's basketball AP poll on Monday. This is the highest ranking the Tar Heels have earned since being named the No. 6 team in December of 2014. Their latest jump comes after a highly successful weekend in which UNC won...
Duke basketball: Blue Devils see ranking slide once again
Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and remained in that position after the first week of college hoops. But then the Blue Devils, now 6-2 overall, dropped a spot last week due to their 69-64 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.
Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
thedailyhoosier.com
North Carolina star says he’ll “try his hardest” to play against Indiana Wednesday
Friends Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armando Bacot have been talking about the Indiana vs. North Carolina Big Ten / ACC Challenge matchup since it was announced in June. But with the game set for Wednesday evening in Bloomington, both of the preseason All-Americans are dealing with injuries. Jackson-Davis missed a game...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
North Carolina high school football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident
Greene Central High School football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a student who ran track and played football for the Rams. He was an outside linebacker and strong safety set to graduate this year. His coach...
Jon Scheyer suffers first double-digit defeat
The Duke basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, never quite recovered from an 11-0 run by the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) midway through the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy championship bout in Portland, Ore., on Sunday afternoon. That ...
Duke basketball's starting lineup for championship clash
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) warmed up at the Moda Center, the program's official Twitter account announced the Duke basketball starting lineup against Purdue:. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach. Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell. Freshman...
North Carolina Man Scores $1.8 Million In Thanksgiving Lottery Win
"I thought I was still recovering from stuffing myself at Thanksgiving dinner. I had to check twice."
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
249 churches disaffiliate from the North Carolina United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health
N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moms traveled to campus on Tuesday to do what they do best for students: Offer love, listen and provide lots of food.
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Comments / 1