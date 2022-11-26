ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman gives birth at McDonald’s, and her baby girl is fittingly nicknamed

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZVZK_0jOSCtUP00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s.

Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.

“I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately,” Worthy said.

Irene Cara, who sang hits from ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance,’ dies at 63

Worthy said she started screaming. Restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward went to see what was happening.

“I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door),” Woodward said. “I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, ‘We’re having a baby today.’”

Woodward and two workers began to help. The fiancé, Deandre Phillips, came in to check what was taking so long, only to find Worthy giving birth.

“I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic,” Phillips said. “I was like, ‘Just breathe.’ I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter.”

Less than fifteen minutes later, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born.

“Oh, my God, it’s still crazy that it happened,” Worthy said.

“Yes, she popped out onto my hand,” Phillips said.

The parents tell the TV station “divine intervention” brought them to McDonald’s where three women could help.

“We all are mothers and so we put our heads together and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby. And he did,” Woodward said of herself and her coworkers, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray.

Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.

“I said, we’re going to name her Little Nugget. That’s her nickname: McDonald’s Little Nugget,” Woodward said.

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27

That nickname may stick.

“She’s definitely a nugget,” Phillips agreed. “My parents loved the name, too. We were like, OK, it fits her. My little nugget.”

Steve Akinboro, who owns the franchise, awarded the employees $250 gift cards. Woodward said she’ll spend all the money on Nandi.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 31

Lakisha Greene
2d ago

that was so sweet that was the sweeties thing that you all could have ever done and the parents of little nugget will never forget this moment ❤️ 💖

Reply(1)
10
DeAnne Jeanette McCrorey-Obama
2d ago

That is so sweet. I like this story. Keep up the great work. Calm under pressure. Truly amazing people

Reply
8
WickedRotF30
2d ago

if there were kids inside at the time...parents gonna have a hard time explaining this one. THERE WERE NO STORKS INSIDE MA!!!!! THAT BABY CAME OUT HER BELLY🤯

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December

"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
WDTN

Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75.  Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Dayton Bomb Squad called to City Hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad was called in Tuesday after a suspicious package was found at the Dayton City Hall. According to authorities, a suspicious package was found at the Dayton City Hall. Police and the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate. At the time, this incident remains under […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy