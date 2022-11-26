Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals, Ravens even in AFC North

The biggest change in the AFC playoff picture after the early afternoon games on Sunday came in the AFC North.

Cincinnati won at Tennessee, while Baltimore gave up a touchdown in the final seconds to lose at Jacksonville. That evens the two teams' records at 7-4. They will play the return game at Cincinnati in Week 18.

In the NFC, Tampa Bay's OT loss at Cleveland keeps the door cracked in the NFC North. Atlanta is a half-game behind at 5-7, while Carolina is looming at 4-8 with the easiest remaining schedule in the league.

Here's the full updated playoff picture.

AFC Playoff Picture

Division leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) AFC West leaders

This week: Won 26-10 vs. LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: at Cincinnati, at Denver, at Houston, vs. Seattle, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas

5. Miami Dolphins (8-3) AFC East leaders

This week: Won 30-15 vs. Houston

Remaining schedule: at San Francisco, at LA Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England, vs. NY Jets

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4) AFC South leaders

This week: Lost 20-16 vs. Cincinnati

Remaining schedule: at Philadelphia, vs. Jacksonville, at LA Chargers, vs. Houston, vs. Dallas, at Jacksonville

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-4) AFC North leaders

This week: Lost 28-27 at Jacksonville

Remaining schedule: vs. Denver, at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati

Wild cards

5. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

This week: Won 28-25 at Detroit

Remaining schedule: at New England, vs. NY Jets, vs. Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

This week: Won 20-16 at Tennessee

Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, vs. Baltimore

7. New York Jets (7-4)

This week: Won 31-10 vs. Chicago

Remaining schedule: at Minnesota, at Buffalo, vs. Detroit, vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami

Outside looking in

8. New England Patriots (6-5)

This week: Lost 33-26 at Minnesota

Remaining schedule: vs. Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami, at Buffalo

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

This week: Won 25-24 at Arizona

Remaining schedule: at Las Vegas, vs. Miami, vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis, vs. LA Rams, at Denver

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

This week: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Dallas, OFF, at Minnesota, vs. LA Chargers, at NY Giants, vs. Houston

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

This week: Won 28-27 vs. Baltimore

Remaining schedule: at Detroit, at Tennessee, vs. Dallas, at NY Jets, at Houston, vs. Tennessee

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

This week: Won 40-34 at Seattle

Remaining schedule: vs. LA Chargers, at LA Rams, vs. New England, at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Kansas City

13. Cleveland Browns (4-7)

This week: Won 23-17 vs. Tampa Bay in OT

Remaining schedule: at Houston, at Cincinnati, vs. Baltimore, vs. New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

This week: at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Atlanta, vs. Baltimore, at Carolina, vs. Las Vegas, at Baltimore, vs. Cleveland

15. Denver Broncos (3-8)

This week: Lost 23-10 at Carolina

Remaining schedule: at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, vs. Arizona, at LA Rams, at Kansas City, vs. LA Chargers

16. Houston Texans (1-9-1)

This week: Lost 30-15 at Miami

Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City, at Tennessee, vs. Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) NFC East leaders

This week: Won 40-33 vs. Green Bay

Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee, at NY Giants, at Chicago, at Dallas, vs. New Orleans, vs. NY Giants

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2) NFC North leaders

This week: Won 33-26 vs. New England

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, vs. NY Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4) NFC West leaders

This week: Won 13-0 vs. New Orleans

Remaining schedule: vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay, at Seattle, vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, vs. Arizona

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) NFC South leaders

This week: Lost 23-17 at Cleveland in OT

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, at San Francisco, vs. Cincinnati, at Arizona, vs. Carolina, at Atlanta

Wild cards

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

This week: Won 28-20 vs. NY Giants

Remaining schedule: vs. Indianapolis, vs. Houston, at Jacksonville, vs. Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington

6. New York Giants (7-4)

This week: Lost 28-20 at Dallas

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, vs. Philadelphia, at Washington, at Minnesota, vs. Indianapolis, at Philadelphia

7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

This week: Won 19-13 vs. Atlanta

Remaining schedule: at NY Giants, OFF, vs. NY Giants, at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas

Outside looking in

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

This week: Lost 40-34 vs. Las Vegas

Remaining schedule: at LA Rams, vs. Carolina, vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City, at NY Jets, at LA Rams

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

This week: Lost 19-13 at Washington

Remaining schedule: vs. Pittsburgh, OFF, at New Orleans, at Baltimore, vs. Arizona, vs. Tampa Bay

10. Detroit Lions (4-7)

This week: Lost 28-25 vs. Buffalo

Remaining schedule: vs. Jacksonville, vs. Minnesota, at NY Jets, at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay

11. Green Bay Packers (4-8)

This week: Lost 40-33 at Philadelphia

Remaining schedule: at Chicago, OFF, vs. LA Rams, at Miami, vs. Minnesota, vs. Detroit

12. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

This week: Lost 25-24 vs. LA Chargers

Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. New England, at Denver, vs. Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco

13. Carolina Panthers (4-8)

This week: Won 23-10 vs. Denver

Remaining schedule: OFF, at Seattle, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

14. New Orleans Saints (4-8)

This week: Lost 13-0 at San Francisco

Remaining schedule: at Tampa Bay, OFF, vs. Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, vs. Carolina

15. Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

This week: Lost 26-10 at Kansas City

Remaining schedule: vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, vs. Denver, at LA Chargers, at Seattle

16. Chicago Bears (3-9)

This week: Lost 31-10 at NY Jets

Remaining schedule: vs. Green Bay, OFF, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, at Detroit, vs. Minnesota

