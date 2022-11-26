ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals, Ravens even in AFC North

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago

The biggest change in the AFC playoff picture after the early afternoon games on Sunday came in the AFC North.

Cincinnati won at Tennessee, while Baltimore gave up a touchdown in the final seconds to lose at Jacksonville. That evens the two teams' records at 7-4. They will play the return game at Cincinnati in Week 18.

In the NFC, Tampa Bay's OT loss at Cleveland keeps the door cracked in the NFC North. Atlanta is a half-game behind at 5-7, while Carolina is looming at 4-8 with the easiest remaining schedule in the league.

Here's the full updated playoff picture.

AFC Playoff Picture

Division leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) AFC West leaders

This week: Won 26-10 vs. LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: at Cincinnati, at Denver, at Houston, vs. Seattle, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas

5. Miami Dolphins (8-3) AFC East leaders

This week: Won 30-15 vs. Houston

Remaining schedule: at San Francisco, at LA Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England, vs. NY Jets

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4) AFC South leaders

This week: Lost 20-16 vs. Cincinnati

Remaining schedule: at Philadelphia, vs. Jacksonville, at LA Chargers, vs. Houston, vs. Dallas, at Jacksonville

SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction

SUNDAY'S INJURY REPORT: Tennessee Titans have 5 starters questionable, 1 out on Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals

NO REVENGE? Why Tennessee Titans are saying Cincinnati Bengals game isn't about revenge for playoff loss

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-4) AFC North leaders

This week: Lost 28-27 at Jacksonville

Remaining schedule: vs. Denver, at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati

Wild cards

5. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

This week: Won 28-25 at Detroit

Remaining schedule: at New England, vs. NY Jets, vs. Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

This week: Won 20-16 at Tennessee

Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, vs. Baltimore

7. New York Jets (7-4)

This week: Won 31-10 vs. Chicago

Remaining schedule: at Minnesota, at Buffalo, vs. Detroit, vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami

Outside looking in

8. New England Patriots (6-5)

This week: Lost 33-26 at Minnesota

Remaining schedule: vs. Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami, at Buffalo

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

This week: Won 25-24 at Arizona

Remaining schedule: at Las Vegas, vs. Miami, vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis, vs. LA Rams, at Denver

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

This week: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Dallas, OFF, at Minnesota, vs. LA Chargers, at NY Giants, vs. Houston

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

This week: Won 28-27 vs. Baltimore

Remaining schedule: at Detroit, at Tennessee, vs. Dallas, at NY Jets, at Houston, vs. Tennessee

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

This week: Won 40-34 at Seattle

Remaining schedule: vs. LA Chargers, at LA Rams, vs. New England, at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Kansas City

13. Cleveland Browns (4-7)

This week: Won 23-17 vs. Tampa Bay in OT

Remaining schedule: at Houston, at Cincinnati, vs. Baltimore, vs. New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

This week: at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Atlanta, vs. Baltimore, at Carolina, vs. Las Vegas, at Baltimore, vs. Cleveland

15. Denver Broncos (3-8)

This week: Lost 23-10 at Carolina

Remaining schedule: at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, vs. Arizona, at LA Rams, at Kansas City, vs. LA Chargers

16. Houston Texans (1-9-1)

This week: Lost 30-15 at Miami

Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City, at Tennessee, vs. Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) NFC East leaders

This week: Won 40-33 vs. Green Bay

Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee, at NY Giants, at Chicago, at Dallas, vs. New Orleans, vs. NY Giants

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2) NFC North leaders

This week: Won 33-26 vs. New England

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, vs. NY Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4) NFC West leaders

This week: Won 13-0 vs. New Orleans

Remaining schedule: vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay, at Seattle, vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, vs. Arizona

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) NFC South leaders

This week: Lost 23-17 at Cleveland in OT

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, at San Francisco, vs. Cincinnati, at Arizona, vs. Carolina, at Atlanta

Wild cards

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

This week: Won 28-20 vs. NY Giants

Remaining schedule: vs. Indianapolis, vs. Houston, at Jacksonville, vs. Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington

6. New York Giants (7-4)

This week: Lost 28-20 at Dallas

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, vs. Philadelphia, at Washington, at Minnesota, vs. Indianapolis, at Philadelphia

7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

This week: Won 19-13 vs. Atlanta

Remaining schedule: at NY Giants, OFF, vs. NY Giants, at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas

Outside looking in

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

This week: Lost 40-34 vs. Las Vegas

Remaining schedule: at LA Rams, vs. Carolina, vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City, at NY Jets, at LA Rams

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

This week: Lost 19-13 at Washington

Remaining schedule: vs. Pittsburgh, OFF, at New Orleans, at Baltimore, vs. Arizona, vs. Tampa Bay

10. Detroit Lions (4-7)

This week: Lost 28-25 vs. Buffalo

Remaining schedule: vs. Jacksonville, vs. Minnesota, at NY Jets, at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay

11. Green Bay Packers (4-8)

This week: Lost 40-33 at Philadelphia

Remaining schedule: at Chicago, OFF, vs. LA Rams, at Miami, vs. Minnesota, vs. Detroit

12. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

This week: Lost 25-24 vs. LA Chargers

Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. New England, at Denver, vs. Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco

13. Carolina Panthers (4-8)

This week: Won 23-10 vs. Denver

Remaining schedule: OFF, at Seattle, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

14. New Orleans Saints (4-8)

This week: Lost 13-0 at San Francisco

Remaining schedule: at Tampa Bay, OFF, vs. Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, vs. Carolina

15. Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

This week: Lost 26-10 at Kansas City

Remaining schedule: vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, vs. Denver, at LA Chargers, at Seattle

16. Chicago Bears (3-9)

This week: Lost 31-10 at NY Jets

Remaining schedule: vs. Green Bay, OFF, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, at Detroit, vs. Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals, Ravens even in AFC North

Tennessee Titans injury report: Jeffery Simmons, Derrick Henry, Treylon Burks miss practice

The Tennessee Titans injury report is growing as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans (7-4) face the Eagles (10-1) in Philadelphia on Sunday (noon, FOX). Seven Titans contributors did not practice Thursday, including three players who did not appear on the injury report Wednesday. One of those was running back Derrick Henry, who missed practice for non-injury reasons as he has at least once a week for the last five weeks...
NASHVILLE, TN
How do Treylon Burks' Tennessee Titans rookie stats compare to AJ Brown's? Pretty favorably, actually

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks wants to make one thing clear: He is not A.J. Brown. Comparisons between Burks, the Titans' rookie receiver, and Brown, the four-year pro the Titans traded to acquire the pick they used on Burks, are inevitable. Especially this week, as the Titans (7-4) face Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for the first time since the draft-day trade.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Proposed Titans stadium inches closer to reality with Sports Authority nod, here's what's next

Development of a proposed new "state of the art" NFL stadium in Nashville moved one big step closer to reality on Thursday. The Metro Sports Authority, the county board of directors in charge of managing Nissan Stadium and other major venues, unanimously approved the main deal points for a $2.1 billion enclosed, roughly 60,000-seat professional football stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt football tight end Ben Bresnahan declares for NFL Draft

Vanderbilt football tight end Ben Bresnahan is declaring for the NFL Draft and will not return for a sixth season with the Commodores, he said on Twitter on Thursday. As a fifth-year in 2022, Bresnahan played in all 12 games, making 16 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown. He also played a key role as a blocker. In his Vanderbilt career, Bresnahan made 61 catches for 701 yards and five touchdowns.
NASHVILLE, TN
How do the Titans do against their former stars?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. I could probably just type "A.J. Brown" 250 times and y'all...
Tennessee Titans injury report: DL Jeffery Simmons questionable vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennessee Titans are as healthy as they've been in a while, but one injury looms big over their upcoming game. The Titans (7-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX). Two Titans are listed as questionable for the game, one of whom is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a month. Simmons did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was elevated to limited participation Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
