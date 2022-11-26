Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals, Ravens even in AFC North
The biggest change in the AFC playoff picture after the early afternoon games on Sunday came in the AFC North.
Cincinnati won at Tennessee, while Baltimore gave up a touchdown in the final seconds to lose at Jacksonville. That evens the two teams' records at 7-4. They will play the return game at Cincinnati in Week 18.
In the NFC, Tampa Bay's OT loss at Cleveland keeps the door cracked in the NFC North. Atlanta is a half-game behind at 5-7, while Carolina is looming at 4-8 with the easiest remaining schedule in the league.
Here's the full updated playoff picture.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division leaders
1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) AFC West leaders
This week: Won 26-10 vs. LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX
Remaining schedule: at Cincinnati, at Denver, at Houston, vs. Seattle, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas
5. Miami Dolphins (8-3) AFC East leaders
This week: Won 30-15 vs. Houston
Remaining schedule: at San Francisco, at LA Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England, vs. NY Jets
3. Tennessee Titans (7-4) AFC South leaders
This week: Lost 20-16 vs. Cincinnati
Remaining schedule: at Philadelphia, vs. Jacksonville, at LA Chargers, vs. Houston, vs. Dallas, at Jacksonville
4. Baltimore Ravens (7-4) AFC North leaders
This week: Lost 28-27 at Jacksonville
Remaining schedule: vs. Denver, at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati
Wild cards
5. Buffalo Bills (8-3)
This week: Won 28-25 at Detroit
Remaining schedule: at New England, vs. NY Jets, vs. Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England
6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
This week: Won 20-16 at Tennessee
Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, vs. Baltimore
7. New York Jets (7-4)
This week: Won 31-10 vs. Chicago
Remaining schedule: at Minnesota, at Buffalo, vs. Detroit, vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami
Outside looking in
8. New England Patriots (6-5)
This week: Lost 33-26 at Minnesota
Remaining schedule: vs. Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami, at Buffalo
9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
This week: Won 25-24 at Arizona
Remaining schedule: at Las Vegas, vs. Miami, vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis, vs. LA Rams, at Denver
10. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)
This week: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday on ESPN
Remaining schedule: at Dallas, OFF, at Minnesota, vs. LA Chargers, at NY Giants, vs. Houston
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)
This week: Won 28-27 vs. Baltimore
Remaining schedule: at Detroit, at Tennessee, vs. Dallas, at NY Jets, at Houston, vs. Tennessee
12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)
This week: Won 40-34 at Seattle
Remaining schedule: vs. LA Chargers, at LA Rams, vs. New England, at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Kansas City
13. Cleveland Browns (4-7)
This week: Won 23-17 vs. Tampa Bay in OT
Remaining schedule: at Houston, at Cincinnati, vs. Baltimore, vs. New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)
This week: at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday on ESPN
Remaining schedule: at Atlanta, vs. Baltimore, at Carolina, vs. Las Vegas, at Baltimore, vs. Cleveland
15. Denver Broncos (3-8)
This week: Lost 23-10 at Carolina
Remaining schedule: at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, vs. Arizona, at LA Rams, at Kansas City, vs. LA Chargers
16. Houston Texans (1-9-1)
This week: Lost 30-15 at Miami
Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City, at Tennessee, vs. Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
---------------------------------
NFC playoff picture
Division leaders
1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) NFC East leaders
This week: Won 40-33 vs. Green Bay
Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee, at NY Giants, at Chicago, at Dallas, vs. New Orleans, vs. NY Giants
2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2) NFC North leaders
This week: Won 33-26 vs. New England
Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, vs. NY Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago
3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4) NFC West leaders
This week: Won 13-0 vs. New Orleans
Remaining schedule: vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay, at Seattle, vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, vs. Arizona
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) NFC South leaders
This week: Lost 23-17 at Cleveland in OT
Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, at San Francisco, vs. Cincinnati, at Arizona, vs. Carolina, at Atlanta
Wild cards
5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
This week: Won 28-20 vs. NY Giants
Remaining schedule: vs. Indianapolis, vs. Houston, at Jacksonville, vs. Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington
6. New York Giants (7-4)
This week: Lost 28-20 at Dallas
Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, vs. Philadelphia, at Washington, at Minnesota, vs. Indianapolis, at Philadelphia
7. Washington Commanders (7-5)
This week: Won 19-13 vs. Atlanta
Remaining schedule: at NY Giants, OFF, vs. NY Giants, at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas
Outside looking in
8. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
This week: Lost 40-34 vs. Las Vegas
Remaining schedule: at LA Rams, vs. Carolina, vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City, at NY Jets, at LA Rams
9. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
This week: Lost 19-13 at Washington
Remaining schedule: vs. Pittsburgh, OFF, at New Orleans, at Baltimore, vs. Arizona, vs. Tampa Bay
10. Detroit Lions (4-7)
This week: Lost 28-25 vs. Buffalo
Remaining schedule: vs. Jacksonville, vs. Minnesota, at NY Jets, at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay
11. Green Bay Packers (4-8)
This week: Lost 40-33 at Philadelphia
Remaining schedule: at Chicago, OFF, vs. LA Rams, at Miami, vs. Minnesota, vs. Detroit
12. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
This week: Lost 25-24 vs. LA Chargers
Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. New England, at Denver, vs. Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco
13. Carolina Panthers (4-8)
This week: Won 23-10 vs. Denver
Remaining schedule: OFF, at Seattle, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans
14. New Orleans Saints (4-8)
This week: Lost 13-0 at San Francisco
Remaining schedule: at Tampa Bay, OFF, vs. Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, vs. Carolina
15. Los Angeles Rams (3-8)
This week: Lost 26-10 at Kansas City
Remaining schedule: vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, vs. Denver, at LA Chargers, at Seattle
16. Chicago Bears (3-9)
This week: Lost 31-10 at NY Jets
Remaining schedule: vs. Green Bay, OFF, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, at Detroit, vs. Minnesota
