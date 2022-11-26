ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sun Sailor

2022 is great year for Lake Conference girls soccer

2022 was one of the best years ever for Lake Conference girls soccer, as Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata earned three of the eight spots in the State Class AAA Tournament. Coach Katie Aafedt, whose Edina team lost a 1-0 decision to Rosemount in the state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, said, “The Lake Conference was probably as deep as I have ever seen it this year.” Wayzata was...
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul's Concordia volleyball team makes return to Elite 8

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Concordia St. Paul's volleyball team is the most accomplished program in all of Division 2. This week they make their return to the Elite 8 after a four-year absence."None of us have won a national championship," said setter Teagan Starkey. "So there's no pressure on us really. We just gotta show up to play. We honestly have nothing to lose."Do not be fooled, being three wins away from a national championship is a familiar spot for Golden Bears volleyball. They've won a record nine NCAA D2 titles – all in the past 16 years."I don't look...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Bergen Record

3 North Jersey teams look to make history at the state's first true public championships

Old Tappan, Northern Highlands and Passaic Tech are entering a brave new world in the history of New Jersey high school sports. New Jersey will hold its first official public state football championships this weekend, and Old Tappan, Northern Highlands, and Passaic Tech are among 10 teams competing for one of the five group titles at Rutgers. Each game pits a North Jersey champion against a South Jersey champion. ...
PASSAIC, NJ

