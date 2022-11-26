Read full article on original website
High school basketball: Flowery Branch boys impressive in win against East Hall
Defense was the order of the night for both the Flowery Branch boys and girls during their home basketball doubleheader with East Hall on Tuesday. The boys applied their defensive clamps from the get go, finishing with 16 steals and also getting a boost from a big offensive night by Tyleek Worth and Fe Honors to run away for a 66-47 victory.
Familiar face takes over Fairhaven High girls basketball program
FAIRHAVEN — There may not be many people that love Fairhaven High girls basketball more than Erin (Baldwin) Costa does. From a young age, Costa always wanted to be a Blue Devil. As an aspiring basketball player, Costa attended as many games as she could. ...
2022 is great year for Lake Conference girls soccer
2022 was one of the best years ever for Lake Conference girls soccer, as Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata earned three of the eight spots in the State Class AAA Tournament. Coach Katie Aafedt, whose Edina team lost a 1-0 decision to Rosemount in the state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, said, “The Lake Conference was probably as deep as I have ever seen it this year.” Wayzata was...
St. Paul's Concordia volleyball team makes return to Elite 8
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Concordia St. Paul's volleyball team is the most accomplished program in all of Division 2. This week they make their return to the Elite 8 after a four-year absence."None of us have won a national championship," said setter Teagan Starkey. "So there's no pressure on us really. We just gotta show up to play. We honestly have nothing to lose."Do not be fooled, being three wins away from a national championship is a familiar spot for Golden Bears volleyball. They've won a record nine NCAA D2 titles – all in the past 16 years."I don't look...
Newman Catholic boys basketball surges past Wausau West with big second half
WAUSAU – Mason Prey poured in 40 points to help lead the Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 69-56 victory over Wausau West in the championship game of the Wausau West Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday night at West High School. Prey was 12-for-18 from the field, including 6...
3 North Jersey teams look to make history at the state's first true public championships
Old Tappan, Northern Highlands and Passaic Tech are entering a brave new world in the history of New Jersey high school sports. New Jersey will hold its first official public state football championships this weekend, and Old Tappan, Northern Highlands, and Passaic Tech are among 10 teams competing for one of the five group titles at Rutgers. Each game pits a North Jersey champion against a South Jersey champion. ...
Hayfield’s Pack duo ready for the last dance of sharing a basketball court together
(ABC 6 News) — Hayfield boys basketball head coach Chris Pack has been coaching his son Ethan for ten years. With Ethan a senior now, it will be the last season he gets to be his head coach. The two look to win the state championship for the third year in a row.
Fillmore Central football's Dillon O'Connor wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Nov. 13-19)
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. FULL RESULTS Dillon O’Connor, Fillmore Central The senior quarterback completed 14-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 77 yards ...
