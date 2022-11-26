IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
01-27-31-46-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,590,000
Lucky For Life
05-12-18-19-31, Lucky Ball: 4
(five, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
Pick 3 Midday
8-6-6
(eight, six, six)
Pick 4 Evening
5-6-4-2
(five, six, four, two)
Pick 4 Midday
3-9-0-3
(three, nine, zero, three)
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
