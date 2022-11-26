FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash4Life
11-18-41-44-58, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Double Play
06-11-23-39-40-48
(six, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-eight)
Fantasy 5
01-03-07-22-27
(one, three, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Lotto
05-08-23-29-31-42
(five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $36,250,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
6-9, FB: 6
(six, nine; FB: six)
Pick 2 Midday
6-2, FB: 5
(six, two; FB: five)
Pick 3 Evening
9-8-1, FB: 6
(nine, eight, one; FB: six)
Pick 3 Midday
6-5-3, FB: 5
(six, five, three; FB: five)
Pick 4 Evening
9-2-9-7, FB: 6
(nine, two, nine, seven; FB: six)
Pick 4 Midday
4-3-3-2, FB: 5
(four, three, three, two; FB: five)
Pick 5 Evening
0-2-4-5-3, FB: 6
(zero, two, four, five, three; FB: six)
Pick 5 Midday
3-4-5-8-0, FB: 5
(three, four, five, eight, zero; FB: five)
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
