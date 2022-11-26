ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indian Hindu group vows to march in support of Adani port

VIZHINJAM, India, Nov 30 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 members of a Hindu group close to India's ruling party have vowed to go ahead with a protest march on Wednesday in support of construction of a port by the Adani Group which Christian protesters want to block for environmental reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy