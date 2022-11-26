ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NJ.com

Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?

The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
NESN

MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Yardbarker

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
FanSided

Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve

You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more

MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
NJ.com

Mets bullpen coach will not return, report says

The New York Mets are seeing some changes to their coaching staff. Most recently, there has been announced change in the bullpen. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports: Craig Bjornson won’t be returning as Mets bullpen coach. Team officials - with...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Mitch Haniger

Aaron Judge. Cody Bellinger. Andrew Benintendi. Trey Mancini. Ian Happ. Manuel Margot. The 2017 season saw an influx of rookie outfielders emerge on the scene, each of whom would receive Rookie of the Year votes in their respective leagues. Although a Jacob deGrom fastball to the face prevented him from playing enough games to become a finalist in a stacked field, Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger looked poised to join the new outfield youth movement, having posted a .282/.352/.491 (129 wRC+) in 96 games as a rookie.
NJ.com

Mets make coaching changes to Buck Showalter’s staff

The New York Mets are getting ready for the 2023 season. And while that means surveying the free agent market and trying to re-sign some top talent, it also means making changes to the coaching staff. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they have made a few...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/29/22

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: With a couple of high-profile former Yankees leaving posts with the Marlins, the Yankees’ in-house broadcaster is looking at additions to in-game analysis. Both Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter are not currently employed within the game, and the YES Network has discussed the possibility of one or both of the all-time greats coming into the fold. Neither man has expressed interest in moving to broadcasting, but the Network has shown a penchant for bringing in ex-players with enthusiasm, even if the results have been volatile.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The 1904 Highlanders’ Hell Week

For a variety of reasons, doubleheaders are becoming rarer in modern baseball. While every team will typically still play a couple in a season, they always now happen as the result of postponements, be it because of weather or other weird circumstances. Back in the day, not only were there...
