Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?
The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Yardbarker
Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals
The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Debunking Yankees’ 5 common myths about Aaron Judge, Hal Steinbrenner, more | Klapisch
There’s nothing like the Hot Stove to fuel the obsession of the baseball-starved masses, the ones who happily spend the winter months game-planning next year’s roster. It’s a unique addiction – what other sport keep its fans in a year-round frenzy - although it’s been a dark off-season for the Yankees community.
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more
MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Don Mattingly close to coaching job with Yankees rival, passing on YES broadcast opportunity
So much for Don Mattingly rejoining the Yankees as a YES Network broadcaster. Instead, it appears Donnie Baseball instead will be looking to beat the Yankees as a rival coach. While reportedly on YES’ radar, Mattingly is close to joining the Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach for manager John Schneider, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday evening.
Mets bullpen coach will not return, report says
The New York Mets are seeing some changes to their coaching staff. Most recently, there has been announced change in the bullpen. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports: Craig Bjornson won’t be returning as Mets bullpen coach. Team officials - with...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Mitch Haniger
Aaron Judge. Cody Bellinger. Andrew Benintendi. Trey Mancini. Ian Happ. Manuel Margot. The 2017 season saw an influx of rookie outfielders emerge on the scene, each of whom would receive Rookie of the Year votes in their respective leagues. Although a Jacob deGrom fastball to the face prevented him from playing enough games to become a finalist in a stacked field, Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger looked poised to join the new outfield youth movement, having posted a .282/.352/.491 (129 wRC+) in 96 games as a rookie.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Mets Free Agent All-Star Pitcher
If the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, they should consider this hurler
Mets make coaching changes to Buck Showalter’s staff
The New York Mets are getting ready for the 2023 season. And while that means surveying the free agent market and trying to re-sign some top talent, it also means making changes to the coaching staff. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they have made a few...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/29/22
New York Post | Andrew Marchand: With a couple of high-profile former Yankees leaving posts with the Marlins, the Yankees’ in-house broadcaster is looking at additions to in-game analysis. Both Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter are not currently employed within the game, and the YES Network has discussed the possibility of one or both of the all-time greats coming into the fold. Neither man has expressed interest in moving to broadcasting, but the Network has shown a penchant for bringing in ex-players with enthusiasm, even if the results have been volatile.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The 1904 Highlanders’ Hell Week
For a variety of reasons, doubleheaders are becoming rarer in modern baseball. While every team will typically still play a couple in a season, they always now happen as the result of postponements, be it because of weather or other weird circumstances. Back in the day, not only were there...
