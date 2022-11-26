Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Online shoppers spend record $11.3B on Cyber Monday, grabbing toys, electronics and more
Online shoppers broke records with $11.3 billion in spending on Cyber Monday, driving 5.8% year-over-year growth and making the day the biggest online shopping day of all time, according to Adobe Analytics. The spending spree in the face of ongoing inflation follows another record three days earlier, when online shoppers...
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
CNET
13 Cyber Monday Deals Under $10 Still Available After Black Friday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? In this economy? Money may be a bit tighter these days, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself (seriously, you deserve it). If you're working with less disposable income this holiday season, we've rounded up some of the most affordable deals below that can help you grab some gifts or everyday essentials for less.
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Get a 9-in-1 Instant Pot for only $80
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Instant Pots are one of the most popular kitchen gadgets this holiday season. The 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Plus makes...
CNBC
Inflation is coming down. Here's what that means for your annual pay raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
The best earbuds to buy before Cyber Monday deals end
If there ever was a good time to snag a pair of earbuds, Cyber Monday is it. With deals available from all the big names, including Apple, Bose, Beats, Sony and Samsung, you can also score some lower-priced options from the likes of EarFun.
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday
Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89
Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale for Black Friday, thanks to Amazon. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsBut deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.So, with the...
BHG
Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes Deals on Top Sellers from Ring, Casper, Cuisinart and More—Up to 82% Off
Holiday deals are still going strong. If you spent friday recovering from a Thanksgiving food hangover, shopping Black Friday deals was probably the last thing on your mind. The weekend has passed, but there’s still time to score some of the best deals all year this Cyber Monday. Amazon’s...
geekwire.com
Amazon Web Services pitches customers on cloud savings, makes bigger push into applications
Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky made his pitch to businesses to double down on the company’s cloud technologies, and made it clear that Amazon’s own ambitions increasingly extend well beyond its core cloud capabilities. Selipsky sought to reassure AWS customers that Amazon is dedicated to helping them...
CNET
Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
CNET
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Steam Sale Video Game Deals
The Steam Autumn Sale is on from Nov. 22-29 this year, but even if it's not in the name, this is essentially parent company Valve's Steam Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount period. Some excellent PC games have discounts -- from older titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Days...
CNET
MacBook Air Cyber Monday Deal: Save $450 on Apple Laptop
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Apple's Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. Right now, there are a couple of particularly nice deals on two models of the 2020 MacBook Air M1. First, there's the lower-spec model for $849, a...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570
If you’ve always wanted a larger TV in your living room, here’s your chance at an upgrade without breaking the bank. Walmart’s Cyber Monday TV deals currently include the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV for just $570, following a $230 discount to its sticker price of $800. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as similar deals are already sold out. You need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, which should also get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.
CNET
You Won't Be Sorry You Bought Beats Headphones at an All-Time Low Price for Cyber Monday
If you didn't get all your headphone shopping done by Black Friday, don't worry. Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. In fact, some models cost an all-time low. Whether you're looking for yourself or check a holiday gift off the list, we heartily recommend headphones from the Beats brand. Selected deals include popular products like the Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and Beats Fit Pro, which have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro -- which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own (both earbuds are built on the same tech platform).
Business Insider
Cyber Monday TV deals 2022: The best sales happening right now
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday has arrived with tons of discounts across all product categories, including great deals on TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense, and more. We're seeing big savings on displays from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and...
6 wireless Cyber Monday deals under $100 to declutter your desktop
Cut the cords off your desktop with these wireless Cyber Monday deals on peripherals and charging stands.
CNET
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles
The Nintendo Switch remains a popular system for all sorts of gamers, especially for families. For Cyber Monday shopping, it's even more so. Whether you're a seasoned player or a casual first-timer, this handheld console has pretty universal appeal, and comes in a variety of styles and prices. Even though the Switch platform is now over 5 years old, it still boasts an impressive library of games and a wide array of peripherals and accessories.
laptopmag.com
Hurry! Last chance to save $600 on this 65-inch Sony OLED TV
Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but before everything returns to its regular boring price, we still have some deals to sneak into your life. In this case, one of the best OLED TVs out there is seeing a steep discount. The 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED is available for $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Comments / 0