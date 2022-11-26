Read full article on original website
Related
‘Every second felt like eternity’: Inside the torture chambers of Ukraine’s occupied northeast
At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021. IS has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the Taliban. The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.
NATO Held First Dedicated Talks On China's Threat To Taiwan, Discussed 'Euro-Atlantic Security'
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, held its first dedicated talk on Taiwan in September amid the rising threat of China invading the island nation. What Happened: The talks were held by NATO's North Atlantic Council, the main political decision-making body of the alliance, Financial Times reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways
A human rights organization is asking the Spanish government to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker's rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands
Comments / 0