SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | K-State gets final OK to demolish Natatorium, Ahearn Gym

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
 3 days ago

Kansas State University has received final approval to demolish two buildings considered to be iconic parts of campus.

The Kansas Board of Regents last week approved the final statements of demolition for the Ahearn Gymnasium and Natatorium, as well as Edwards Hall.

