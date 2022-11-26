SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | K-State gets final OK to demolish Natatorium, Ahearn Gym

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."

