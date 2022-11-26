Read full article on original website
How to watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ tonight (11/29/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
The holiday classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on CBS. LIVE STREAM: CBS on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial) and DirecTV Stream. After the airing of the 1964 stop motion animated special, CBS will air “Reindeer in Here” at 9...
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
Kanye West on Balenciaga campaign scandal: ‘All celebrities are controlled’
From friend to foe. Kanye West — once one of Balenciaga’s biggest supporters and collaborators — is speaking out about the controversy surrounding the brand’s latest ad campaign, which features children modeling teddy bear-shaped bags with bondage accessories. Stopped by paparazzi after church on Saturday, West seemed to call on his fellow stars to denounce the luxury label, which cut ties with the rapper in October following his series of anti-Semitic remarks. “This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation,” West said, per TMZ. “All of these celebrities out here, don’t let them influence...
Will Smith gets candid about Oscars slap ahead of ‘Emanicipation’ film release
Will Smith got candid in a recent interview with Trevor Noah about that infamous Oscars slap while also talking about the upcoming release of his film “Emancipation.”. Smith referred to the 2022 Oscars as “a horrific night” where he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.
What is Instafest? Here’s how to get your Spotify ‘concert’ results
You may have noticed your friends — and random celebrities — sharing an eclectic array of what appears to be lineup announcements for music festivals. No, Briannafest is not the latest and greatest fest to hit the East Coast. That would be Instafest, an app that tries to...
