Kanye West on Balenciaga campaign scandal: ‘All celebrities are controlled’

From friend to foe. Kanye West — once one of Balenciaga’s biggest supporters and collaborators — is speaking out about the controversy surrounding the brand’s latest ad campaign, which features children modeling teddy bear-shaped bags with bondage accessories. Stopped by paparazzi after church on Saturday, West seemed to call on his fellow stars to denounce the luxury label, which cut ties with the rapper in October following his series of anti-Semitic remarks. “This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation,” West said, per TMZ. “All of these celebrities out here, don’t let them influence...
Will Smith gets candid about Oscars slap ahead of ‘Emanicipation’ film release

Will Smith got candid in a recent interview with Trevor Noah about that infamous Oscars slap while also talking about the upcoming release of his film “Emancipation.”. Smith referred to the 2022 Oscars as “a horrific night” where he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.
