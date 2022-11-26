FOXBOROUGH – As his Thanksgiving night was unfolding, Ty Law got upset. That’ll happen when you see your former team give up 18 combined catches to two receivers. The Hall of Famer and Patriots great couldn’t believe it when he saw what Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and touchdown) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) did against Patriots cornerbacks. He thought about how that wouldn’t have happened with him or other top cornerbacks through Patriots history.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO