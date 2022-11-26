Read full article on original website
Robert Kraft crashes Devin McCourty's press conference to pay ultimate respect
It isn’t often that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft crashes a press conference to pay his respects, but at the same time, it’s rare for any organization to have a player as highly-respected throughout the locker room and community as Devin McCourty. Kraft arrived during McCourty’s media...
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Fights break out after Jets beat Bears at MetLife Stadium during youth game
In a rather disappointing turn of events, a youth game played at MetLife Stadium after the Week 12 showdown between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears ended in big fight between parents, players and coaches. Youth games are supposed to promote camaraderie while exposing kids to better competition, but...
Jonathan Jones excited to play Bills after watching Patriots lose last season
FOXBOROUGH – Last season was tough for Jonathan Jones. Watching the Buffalo Bills made it even harder. The cornerback suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6. That put Jones out for the Patriots final 12 games, including all three matchups with the Bills. For Jones, watching his defensive teammates struggle in two losses made not playing more difficult. He compared it to watching a brother losing a fight that you couldn’t intervene and help.
Patriots running back depth will be tested with Damien Harris likely out
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots running back is about to be tested. Damien Harris missed the third Patriots practice of the week on Tuesday. The running back suffered a thigh injury last week in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL Network reported, Harris could miss time with the injury and will miss Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots lend UVA football players team plane to fly to funerals for teammates
FOXBOROUGH — In a first class move from Robert Kraft and company, the Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so that players can attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, according to WPRI. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry killed in...
Here’s why Ty Law was angry and gave Patriots cornerbacks ‘a big thumbs down’
FOXBOROUGH – As his Thanksgiving night was unfolding, Ty Law got upset. That’ll happen when you see your former team give up 18 combined catches to two receivers. The Hall of Famer and Patriots great couldn’t believe it when he saw what Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and touchdown) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) did against Patriots cornerbacks. He thought about how that wouldn’t have happened with him or other top cornerbacks through Patriots history.
Patriots QB Mac Jones: Buffalo Bills have ‘best defense in the league’
FOXBOROUGH — Though he’s only halfway through his second NFL season, Mac Jones is already awfully familiar with the Buffalo Bills. As a rookie, he squared off with the Bills three times, and readying to see them once again on Thursday Night Football, Jones was effusive in his praise of the AFC East foe.
Bill Belichick elaborates on controversial overturned catch that hurt Patriots
Four days after tight end Hunter Henry had a touchdown catch controversially overturned, Bill Belichick said while the Patriots are moving on, that it’s also difficult to reach a consensus of what is and isn’t a catch. Speaking on WEEI’s The Great Hill Show, Belichick was asked about...
Here’s why Patriots, Bill Belichick gave Jahlani Tavai a new contract
FOXBOROUGH – Life changes fast in the NFL. Jahlani Tavai can attest to that. A 2019 second-round pick by Detroit, Tavai spent his first two NFL seasons in and out of the Lions starting defense. By his third offseason, the linebacker was released. That’s what brought him to New England where he signed with the Patriots practice squad last season.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 any game this week
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before you bet on a game this week, click here to apply our DraftKings Maryland promo code for a guaranteed bonus. This offer...
How to watch Saints vs. 49ers for free in Week 12
The Saints have their work cut out for them in Week 12 when they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Patriots legend co-hosting Food Network show about tailgate cook-offs at NFL games
New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has a new gig as a co-host for an upcoming Food Network TV show centered around tailgate cook-offs set outside NFL stadiums. “NFL Tailgate Takedown” is an upcoming six-part series coming to Food Network starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Wilfork will serve as co-host alongside Sunny Anderson, the network announced Monday.
How worried ought we to be about the Boston Celtics' defense?
The Boston Celtics claimed their current mantel as a bonafide NBA title contender on the basis of the historically good switch-everything defense they developed under currently suspended head coach Ime Udoka, but have since changed up their style of play under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. There is not too...
Robert Kraft gives Devin McCourty special gift before 200th career game
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty will reach a historic milestone Thursday night when his team hosts the Buffalo Bills for a Week 13 game at Gillette Stadium. McCourty will play in his 200th career NFL game. During his press conference Monday, McCourty was interrupted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft,...
