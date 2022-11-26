ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Clay's Laurel Blackthorne pours love into pottery for Handmade Holiclay

By Christy Rodriguez de Conte
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Laurel Blackthorne helps lead the Tallahassee community in gathering to celebrate the holidays and artists that help lift holiday spirits at Tallahassee Clay Art’s third annual Handmade Holiclay Market on Dec. 3.

Passion pieces

Blackthorne speaks of art-making in a way that refreshes and soothes even the most jaded artist. Their complete joy and love for the form of clay-making exudes effortlessly and has seeped into their community-engaged arts spaces in Tallahassee.

Their ceramics are small-batch hand-made pottery, queer-centered and laced with emotional encouragement. Blackthorne tables their art at local art markets like Tallahassee Clay Arts Markets and their brainchild, Queer Tallahassee Arts Community Market. They display reflective rainbow dishes, palm-perfect mugs, and small trinket dishes with messages that read “Be Brave” or “Be Gay, Do Crime.”

Each piece is original and handmade with love. Blackthorne explains, “I tell people when they buy something from me as a local artist, part of my heart goes with it. This was a piece that is handmade from love. We do this because we love it. And our work is infused with that love, and we want that love to be carried with it.”

Blackthorne said that they want the people who buy their work to feel seen, loved, and comforted.

Rediscovering a love for clay

Blackthorne came to clay-making later in life. After receiving a BA at Florida State University, Blackthorne chose to stay in Tallahassee and pursue a career away from the arts. Still, they held onto their love for creating and making as a hobby. Fast forward to March 2020, Blackthorne chose to shift from a clay-making hobby into a career in ceramics.

“Life took me in a different direction, but it was during the pandemic. So, what about two years ago, at this point, 2020, that I committed? I was like, nope, I’m doing pottery. This is going to be my life. This is what I’m going to do… So, I’m just in love with it. This is what I do now, and it makes me happy.”

A return to art making has brought Blackthorne new opportunities to build community and educate through art. They currently teach the art of wheel-throwing and clay-sculpting to kids and adults at Lafayette Arts and Crafts Center and Tallahassee Clay Arts.

Starting in January 2023, Blackthorne’s educational outreach will grow to include kid and adult ceramic classes at LeMoyne Arts. They pride themselves on being community-taught and believe everyone has a right to make beautiful things and connect to oneself in the process.

“The tactile-ness allows you to connect to your body and yourself,” says Blackthorne. “It’s something that is held. You hold your mug because it’s nice and warm, and it brings you comfort. It’s not just the tactile nature of making it, that sort of holding space within yourself and connecting to the clay to make something. But it’s also that the end product also makes that happen. Not just for you, but for others.”

Community markets create magical spaces

Queer spaces in Tallahassee are sparse. Few safe areas exist where one can create queer-focused art, and even fewer spaces exist to share and sell queer art. The direct ramification is the lack of visibility of the queer artist, but the difficulty in finding one’s own queer artistic community is equally disheartening.

“Tallahassee is one of those towns where you feel like the [LGBTQ] community exists, but sometimes it’s hard to find. Where is everybody? I know I can’t be the only queer artist. How do you find them?”

While laughing, Blackthorne explains, “We were left with the idea of: if you make it, people will come, they will show up. And they absolutely have.“

Blackthorne decided to rectify the situation as best they could. In 2021, Blackthorne and two friends and artists founded the Queer Tallahassee Arts Collective as a space for LGBTQ artists to feel seen and safe. The collective has become more of a family to Blackthorne and has indeed created a collective that encourages and elevates queer artists in Tallahassee.

Blackthorne serves as the mastermind behind Tallahassee Clay Arts’ third annual Handmade Holiclay Market. This curated event has grown from its original dozen or so artists to showcasing the works of 20 local artists this year. With various forms and interpretations of the medium, the Holicaly event features functional pottery, hand-shaped sculptures, and beautifully created jewelry.

“They all have a voice to them and a harmony that so many different people can take this medium and create twenty different perspectives and takes on it. I love.”

Blackthorne invites everyone to hold their pottery in one’s own hands, feel it, and connect with them, the Tallahassee Clay Arts community, and the other local artists at the third annual Handmade Holiclay event.

If you go

What: Tallahassee Clay Arts’ third annual Handmade Holiclay Market

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: 1816 Mahan Drive, outdoors

Contact: Sue Stelzmann, Director of Tallahassee Clay Arts, suestelzmann@comcast.net

Tickets: Visit tallyclayarts.com/markets

Tallahassee Democrat

