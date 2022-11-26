ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana football gains bowl eligibility with dominant win at Texas State

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun fans may want to keep their December calendar clear.

In a do-or-die scenario in San Marcos, Texas, on Saturday night, the Ragin' Cajuns rose to the occasion and dominated the Bobcats, 41-13. The victory not only puts what has been a spinning season into park but UL reached six wins and bowl eligibility.

Outside of running back Lincoln Pare, who ran roughshod over Louisiana's defense with 219 rushing yards, the Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) exerted their superiority and looked to be in control from the opening kickoff in the must-win situation.

UL is now 10-0 all-time against Texas State.

CAJUNS LOSE BIG AT FSU Louisiana football runs into buzzsaw, loses big at No. 19 Florida State

INSIDE BEN WOOLDRDIGE'S INJURY Louisiana football quarterback Ben Wooldridge injury details; Chandler Fields' performance

SCOUTING REPORT Louisiana football vs Florida State: Score prediction, scouting report

Offensive efficiency with Chandler Fields at quarterback

Against a salty Texas State rush defense, UL couldn't quite get going on the ground to the level it had been with Chris Smith, Terrence Williams and Dre'Lyn Washington the last couple of contests.

Despite that, sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields kept the offense ahead of the chains and the unit was able to stay on schedule. The Cajuns averaged a sporty 6.7 yards per game, one of their best rates all season.

Fields went 16-of-26 for 187 yards with two touchdowns and also tucked the ball at some opportune times, with five carries for 28 yards. Nine different receivers caught a pass, led by senior Michael Jefferson's six receptions for 81 yards.

Michael Desormeaux pulled out all stops early

It didn't go Louisiana's way but on its second drive, head coach Michael Desormeaux decided to go for fourth-and-goal at the 2 with the team leading 7-3. Freshman running back Zylan Perry was stopped short but for a coach and team with their backs against the wall to make a bowl game, chances needed to be taken.

The Ragin' Cajuns converted their second fourth-down attempt in the first half and they went on to score a touchdown a few plays later. Desormeaux dialed up a deep shot in the third quarter up two touchdowns. Fields threw an interception and fortunately for the Cajuns, Texas State didn't cut it to a one-possession game.

It wasn't a great decision but another sign of how Louisiana was playing aggressively.

Louisiana defense forces turnovers

The Cajuns forced two first-half turnovers, one nearly a pick-6 from Eric Garror. One of FBS's most consistent units in creating extra possessions for its offense, UL needed to take advantage of some mismatches and Texas State miscues when they happened.

Louisiana did that, and the early turnovers led to a 20-6 halftime lead, enough of a gap to power the team to victory.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football gains bowl eligibility with dominant win at Texas State

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

Louisiana projected to play in some new bowls

Louisiana is going bowling for the fifth consecutive season after defeating Texas State 41-13 for their sixth victory in 2022. Now, the Ragin Cajuns will await their bowl fate this weekend. According to many different bowl projections, there are several possibilities for the Vermilion and White. Most Likely. As it...
LAFAYETTE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU

Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texashsfootball.com

High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say

The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University board elects Myron Lawson as chairman

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — In its November meeting last Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Myron Lawson as chairman. Lawson was elected after chairman Edwin Shorty decided not to seek reelection. “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as this Board’s chair,” Shorty said....
NOLA.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy