spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gas prices still falling
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114. The average price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
foxla.com
California oil refiners posting record profits during gas price spikes: Report
LOS ANGELES - California biggest oil refiners more than doubled their profits during recent gas price spikes, Consumer Watchdog testified before the state's Energy Commission Tuesday. Those refiners also saw 30% greater profits from California during 2022 than from anywhere else in the nation or world, according to the testimony.
Despite dip in LA County gas prices, protestors slam oil companies after record-high profits
In some areas, the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is well under $5, but during a protest outside of the Phillips 66 refinery, some people called out big oil companies over alleged "price gauging" and reported record-high profits.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
theregistrysocal.com
Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Overnight Construction Closures on the 5 Freeway North of LA
Part of the 5 Freeway will close overnight this week for construction work north of Los Angeles. The work is part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, designed to improve the main route of travel between Northern and Southern California through the state's Central Valley. Here's what drivers should...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
foxla.com
LA County sees rise in fentanyl related overdose deaths
Four people die each day from fentanyl overdoses. LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced a new multi-agency task force to tackle the fentanyl overdose epidemic.
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
foxla.com
LA votes to expand USC program helping unhoused residents
LOS ANGELES - The University of Southern California street medicine services program will be expanded following a Los Angeles City Council vote Tuesday. The council voted to provide $1 million in funding for the program, which began in November 2021 as the first full-time, city-funded street medicine team in Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Hundreds of thousands expected to travel through LAX Sunday as Thanksgiving ends
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles International Airport was expecting Sunday to be the busiest day of a long Thanksgiving weekend that was already predicted to see a record number of Southern California travelers. "Today is expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period at LAX, with...
Storm will bring rain to Southern California; mudslides possible
After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
L.A. Council approves pay raise for hundreds of LADWP employees
The Los Angeles City Council approved a pay raise Tuesday for hundreds of workers at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Ten bargaining units under the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will receive the new contract.
easyreadernews.com
Around and About December 2022 Peninsula
The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
L.A. Weekly
Attorney Jeff Serves the Underserved Communities of East Los Angeles
When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, an accident can change everything in your life instantly: lost wages, skyrocketing medical bills, and court costs, to name a few. Unfortunately, people in low socioeconomic classes often find themselves at a disadvantage when seeking justice after being wronged by others. On top of their financial status, factors like language barriers and unfamiliarity with the legal system can make getting justice difficult for them, resulting in delayed outcomes and unfair decisions.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
foxla.com
Southern California weather forecast bringing rain, snow, cooler temps to begin December
LOS ANGELES - It looks like Southern California will kick off December with a cold, wet, and rainy start!. While the week will start off with some clouds and sun, cool onshore breezes, and below average temperatures, things really kick into full gear beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend.
foxla.com
Parts of Queen Mary expected to reopen by year's end
LONG BEACH, Calif. - After a summer of successful repairs, it looks like parts of the Queen Mary may reopen to the public by the end of this year. The City of Long Beach announced another round of critical repairs were made on the ship and that it is moving into the final stages of repairs.
