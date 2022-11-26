The fourth season of Manifest is bigger and more impactful than ever for the passengers of flight 828, the plane that mysteriously departed in early 2013 and reappeared in late 2018 as though no time had passed. Following the murder of Stone family matriarch Grace (Athena Karkanis) and kidnapping of Ben (Josh Dallas) and Grace’s daughter Eden, we pick up with the passengers two years later to a much different world. Ben has spiraled and is lost in his grief and desperation to find his daughter, while Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) relentlessly try to right the lifeboat and prevent their imminent death day that awaits them in just a year and a half. Meanwhile, Cal (Ty Doran) is back — five and a half years older, physically — and trying to figure out his new life under the alias of Gabriel. Olive (Luna Blaise) is lost without her mother and her grief-stricken father, also struggling with her brother’s role in their mother’s death as the reason Angelina (Holly Taylor) was able to get into their house to commit the nefarious deed.

