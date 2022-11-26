Read full article on original website
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
‘Wednesday’: The Real Life Ages of the Cast Compared to Their Nevermore Characters
Jenna Ortega plays 16 year old Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series. The 20 year old actor and the rest of the 'Wednesday' cast are a few years older than their Nevermore counterparts.
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
Diego Luna Talks 'Andor’ Season Finale & How Season 2 Will Affect 'Rogue One' [Exclusive]
Six years ago, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story delivered one of the best stories in the Star Wars universe, so it’s no surprise that Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor has delivered more of the same soul-stirring storytelling about fighting back against authoritarian regimes and finding one's place in the heart of the rebellion.
'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez Explains Why Jared Deserves a Happy Ending
The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of its fourth and final season earlier this month. The saved drama series largely focuses on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Throughout the series, he and the others followed "Callings" that led them down various, mystery-solving paths. However, one non-passenger has been instrumental in helping the Stones, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) specifically, as they try to work out the mystery of 828 — Jared (J.R. Ramirez).
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
What's With All the Bugs on '1899'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. While 1899 has its fair share of cryptic elements, the bugs Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) and Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) use aboard the Kerberos might puzzle even the most attentive fan. That’s because the series never gives us a clear explanation of those bugs and what exactly they do. Nevertheless, enough clues are spread across the eight episodes of 1899’s first season for us to put things together and realize what those beetles are. Even so, the answer is not so straightforward, as the bugs simultaneously represent the emotional connection between Maura (Emily Beecham) and her son and a concept from computer science.
What Changed Luthen’s Mind in the 'Andor' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.Things weren’t looking great for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) heading into Andor’s Season 1 finale. He was headed back to Ferrix for his mother’s funeral, but there were also a number of enemies counting on him attending so they could take him out. Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and her Imperial cronies were only half the problem, Cassian was also wanted by Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his crew who were hoping to take him out before the Empire could get their hands on him. It seemed like Luthen might pose an even bigger challenge as an unexpected threat but when it finally came to blows, Luthen tactfully retreated only to be pursued by Cassian. Cassian offers Luthen a choice, to kill him or take him in, and that choice would’ve been obvious only a few hours ago but now Luthen thinks differently. He’s not here to cover up Cassian’s existence anymore. But what changed his mind?
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
Masterpiece Series 'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Renewed for Fourth Season
Miss Scarlet and the Duke has been officially confirmed for a fourth season, Deadline first reported. The hit British-Irish Masterpiece series will return to PBS sometime next year, with filming and production currently underway in Serbia. The hit mystery stars Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, the first-ever female detective in...
The CW Sets Mid-Season Premiere Dates for 'The Winchesters', 'Walker', and More
As the new year approaches, several shows are preparing to or already have aired their mid-season finales. With some time left until the full mass hiatus, The CW has announced its 2023 mid-season lineup. The upcoming year will usher in the return of the network's biggest hits including The Winchesters, Kung Fu, Walker, and more. However, the network still has a few shows hanging in limbo. The final seasons of The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale have yet to receive dates, along with the third season of Superman & Lois.
Why Was '1899's Henry Singleton Unaffected by the Virus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899 Season 1.One of the most mysterious characters of 1899 is Henry Singleton (Anton Lesser), Maura’s father and apparently someone involved with the ship simulation loop. While we don’t know precisely how Henry ended up trapped in the virtual world or how he’s responsible for the Kerberos’ misery, we know Henry is not a prisoner like the others. After all, he’s not aboard the ship but observes each iteration of the virtual experiment from the comfort of his office. And while Henry is trapped inside the simulation, he seems to be the only person immune to the deadly virus that spreads everywhere by Season 1’s finale. While the reason why Henry is immune remains a mystery, at least until Season 2 of the show (if it gets renewed), his name might offer some clues. That’s because Singleton is more than a surname, it’s a term that comes from computer science and a specific programming design pattern.
Why Zeke's Death Is 'Manifest's Most Heartbreaking Yet
The fourth season of Manifest is bigger and more impactful than ever for the passengers of flight 828, the plane that mysteriously departed in early 2013 and reappeared in late 2018 as though no time had passed. Following the murder of Stone family matriarch Grace (Athena Karkanis) and kidnapping of Ben (Josh Dallas) and Grace’s daughter Eden, we pick up with the passengers two years later to a much different world. Ben has spiraled and is lost in his grief and desperation to find his daughter, while Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) relentlessly try to right the lifeboat and prevent their imminent death day that awaits them in just a year and a half. Meanwhile, Cal (Ty Doran) is back — five and a half years older, physically — and trying to figure out his new life under the alias of Gabriel. Olive (Luna Blaise) is lost without her mother and her grief-stricken father, also struggling with her brother’s role in their mother’s death as the reason Angelina (Holly Taylor) was able to get into their house to commit the nefarious deed.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
What's New on Disney+ in December 2022
There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
‘Strange World’ Isn’t the Sci-Fi Animated Action Movie Families Want
Strange World’s opening weekend box office numbers seemed like a shock to many. The idea that an animated Disney film could open this low, failing to clear the $20 million threshold over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend frame when so many other titles from the studio had thrived over this time period, must’ve seemed like a bolt out of the blue. But for others, Strange World’s box office woes were a bizarre echo of the box office struggles of older Walt Disney Animation Studios movies, namely other action-oriented sci-fi tales like Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet. The financial anguish of these movies and other similar projects at other animation houses begs the question: why? Why is this specific subgenre of sci-fi animation such a turn-off for family moviegoers?
