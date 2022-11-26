Read full article on original website
Pom Klementieff Calls Tom Cruise "Incredible" to Work With in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning'
Pom Klementieff is well known for her role as the lovable Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as part of the MCU, but she is preparing to make her debut in another massive film franchise. She will be part of the cast of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and its sequel Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the chance to sit down for an interview to discuss her time in Hollywood, her favorite moments as Mantis, and discuss her upcoming appearance in the massive spy-action franchise. In the interview, she spoke very highly of series lead Tom Cruise, saying he is "incredible to work with."
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
'Rebel Moon': Plot, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Epic
Streaming powerhouse Netflix will be teaming up with Zack Snyder after the unprecedented success of his movie Army of the Dead. After Zack’s lengthy run at Warner Bros and DC, he's found a new home with the streaming service promising an array of exciting new projects. His next film Rebel Moon has been touted to be an epic two-parter with the likelihood of spin-off properties. A lifelong Star Wars fan, Snyder initially intended Rebel Moon as a Star Wars movie. He had the idea to pitch Rebel Moon as a more mature take on the universe created by George Lucas. That idea was shut down after Walt Disney Co. acquired LucasFilm in 2012. Snyder then set up a deal with Deborah Snyder’s production company Stone Quarry and Netflix for Rebel Moon to be reworked into an entirely new universe.
MCU: Shuri and 9 Other Marvel Heroes Who’ve Survived Brutal Fights
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the box office, having earned over $550 million worldwide after just two weeks in cinemas and reminding fans of the quality of the MCU. The hit sequel features everything that makes the cinematic universe so great, hilarious one-liners, teases of what's to come next, and epic fight scenes.
How to Watch Robert Downey Jr's 'Sr.'
Everyone knows who Robert Downey Jr. is. Though present-day audiences best recognize him for his role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has had a lengthy acting career, from performing with the Brat Pack in Weird Science during his teenage years to portraying Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin (and earning an award for it). But what many people these days may not realize is that his father was just as talented and brilliant as him. Introducing Sr., a documentary that gives us an intimate look at Downey Jr.'s relationship with his father, the late Robert Downey Sr.
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
‘Great Beauty,’ ‘King of Laughter’ Actor Toni Servillo: ‘We Actors Are Empty Vases Filled and Emptied After Each Role’
Invited to speak about his profession of acting during a masterclass at the 40th Torino Film Festival, Toni Servillo – whose credits include Oscar winner “The Great Beauty,” Cannes Jury Prize winner “Il Divo” and “The King of Laughter,” which won him the best actor prize at Venice – brushed aside the cliché that actors kept in them, as stigmas, the characters they had played. “I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I kept none of them. We are just empty vases that fill and empty. I’m always afraid of the question: ‘How did you get into Pirandello?’ [he plays the writer...
Why Is '1899's Silent Kid So Creepy?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899 Season 1.There are a number of elements at work in the Netflix hit show 1899 that make it play as a suspenseful and mysterious thriller. Being separated from a larger civilization out on the wide open ocean aboard a ship provides isolation that can be unnerving. The prospect of being in an area where no one can come to your rescue or hear your cries for help if something goes awry is an uncomfortable feeling. Being among people who are from different countries also provides a communication gap that can also make us feel uneasy. Not being understood is something that can test your nerves. And, of course, coming upon an abandoned ship with no explanation of what happened to the over 1200 passengers on board is incredibly frightening. But few things are as chilling as the plot device of using a child that either can't or won't speak like Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) or, "The Silent Kid" in 1899. He is the most recent addition in the history of television and film to use a young child as a vehicle to instill fear in audiences.
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
'Willow' Returns for a Bold and Beautiful New Adventure Through Tir Asleen | Review
In the midst of their success with franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and just a few years after they collaborated with Jim Henson on the fantastical adventure Labyrinth, Lucasfilm took a dip headfirst into the world of magic and high fantasy with their 1988 film Willow. Starring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer as an unlikely duo of adventurers tasked with saving a baby destined to be their kingdom’s salvation, the film is beloved by many for its fresh-faced take on the fantasy genre, as well as the performances of its charming leads.
‘Strange World’ Isn’t the Sci-Fi Animated Action Movie Families Want
Strange World’s opening weekend box office numbers seemed like a shock to many. The idea that an animated Disney film could open this low, failing to clear the $20 million threshold over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend frame when so many other titles from the studio had thrived over this time period, must’ve seemed like a bolt out of the blue. But for others, Strange World’s box office woes were a bizarre echo of the box office struggles of older Walt Disney Animation Studios movies, namely other action-oriented sci-fi tales like Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet. The financial anguish of these movies and other similar projects at other animation houses begs the question: why? Why is this specific subgenre of sci-fi animation such a turn-off for family moviegoers?
This Iconic 'Aladdin' Song Was Inspired by Christopher Reeve's 'Superman'
One of the most iconic songs from Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin was inspired by the Man of Steel. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Aladdin co-director John Musker spoke with Yahoo! Movies about the inspiration for the iconic song "A Whole New World." Musker co-directed Aladdin with Ron...
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
Sam Raimi's Cancelled 'Spider-Man 4' Vulture Costume Revealed in New Behind-the-Scenes Image
A fourth Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire could exist in a different and more perfect multiverse. But, in this multiverse, the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy remains just that: a trilogy. To make up for it, a new Spider-Man 4 behind-the-scenes image offers a close-up look at what the award-winning actor John Malkovich's actual Vulture costume would have looked like.
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
What Changed Luthen’s Mind in the 'Andor' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.Things weren’t looking great for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) heading into Andor’s Season 1 finale. He was headed back to Ferrix for his mother’s funeral, but there were also a number of enemies counting on him attending so they could take him out. Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and her Imperial cronies were only half the problem, Cassian was also wanted by Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his crew who were hoping to take him out before the Empire could get their hands on him. It seemed like Luthen might pose an even bigger challenge as an unexpected threat but when it finally came to blows, Luthen tactfully retreated only to be pursued by Cassian. Cassian offers Luthen a choice, to kill him or take him in, and that choice would’ve been obvious only a few hours ago but now Luthen thinks differently. He’s not here to cover up Cassian’s existence anymore. But what changed his mind?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Editor Reveals Shuri/Namor Romantic Connection Was Explored
[This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered to much acclaim from many critics and moviegoers. From the moment the original film dropped in 2018, the anticipation was high for what the sequel would deliver. The death of actor Chadwick Boseman only set to increase those stakes. So it meant that the Ryan Coogler-directed film had a lot of work to get through in other to put out a fitting film that honored the fallen and told a gripping story, all the while introducing new characters. It made sense that some aspects would not make it to the final cut, and now, Wakanda Forever editor, Michael P. Shawver has revealed that a romantic connection between the new Black Panther Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Talokan's ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) was explored in some takes.
An Abundance of Chuckys: The Show is Giving Us More Sides to Chucky Than Ever Before
Chucky (Brad Dourif) has been a long-standing villain in the horror genre, dating back to 1988. He’s often included among the most well-known and iconic horror villains — unlike his villainous counterparts though, Chucky has gone through many changes throughout his years in the horror genre, from being a starkly serious killer in his early years to a near parody in later ones. But with the Chucky TV series just wrapping its second season, we’re seeing more sides to the character than ever before. Sure, he’s still the same cold-blooded, wise-cracking little terror we know and love, but the series has brought with it even more sides to the character than we’ve ever seen before.
