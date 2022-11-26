Read full article on original website
Diego Luna Talks 'Andor’ Season Finale & How Season 2 Will Affect 'Rogue One' [Exclusive]
Six years ago, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story delivered one of the best stories in the Star Wars universe, so it’s no surprise that Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor has delivered more of the same soul-stirring storytelling about fighting back against authoritarian regimes and finding one's place in the heart of the rebellion.
'Andor' Concept Art Highlights Key Moments from Season 1
Disney has released concept art from Andor following the conclusion of the show's first season. All of the images show key points from the story, in addition to providing an incredible attention to detail. Andor's entire first season can now be streamed on Disney+, with Season 2 just having begun production.
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
'Rebel Moon': Plot, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Epic
Streaming powerhouse Netflix will be teaming up with Zack Snyder after the unprecedented success of his movie Army of the Dead. After Zack’s lengthy run at Warner Bros and DC, he's found a new home with the streaming service promising an array of exciting new projects. His next film Rebel Moon has been touted to be an epic two-parter with the likelihood of spin-off properties. A lifelong Star Wars fan, Snyder initially intended Rebel Moon as a Star Wars movie. He had the idea to pitch Rebel Moon as a more mature take on the universe created by George Lucas. That idea was shut down after Walt Disney Co. acquired LucasFilm in 2012. Snyder then set up a deal with Deborah Snyder’s production company Stone Quarry and Netflix for Rebel Moon to be reworked into an entirely new universe.
MCU: Shuri and 9 Other Marvel Heroes Who’ve Survived Brutal Fights
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the box office, having earned over $550 million worldwide after just two weeks in cinemas and reminding fans of the quality of the MCU. The hit sequel features everything that makes the cinematic universe so great, hilarious one-liners, teases of what's to come next, and epic fight scenes.
'Willow' Returns for a Bold and Beautiful New Adventure Through Tir Asleen | Review
In the midst of their success with franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and just a few years after they collaborated with Jim Henson on the fantastical adventure Labyrinth, Lucasfilm took a dip headfirst into the world of magic and high fantasy with their 1988 film Willow. Starring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer as an unlikely duo of adventurers tasked with saving a baby destined to be their kingdom’s salvation, the film is beloved by many for its fresh-faced take on the fantasy genre, as well as the performances of its charming leads.
Pom Klementieff Calls Tom Cruise "Incredible" to Work With in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning'
Pom Klementieff is well known for her role as the lovable Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as part of the MCU, but she is preparing to make her debut in another massive film franchise. She will be part of the cast of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and its sequel Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the chance to sit down for an interview to discuss her time in Hollywood, her favorite moments as Mantis, and discuss her upcoming appearance in the massive spy-action franchise. In the interview, she spoke very highly of series lead Tom Cruise, saying he is "incredible to work with."
Antonio Banderas Reveals New Details About His ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Character [Exclusive]
Although Antonio Banderas is honored to join Indiana Jones 5 and be part of the beloved franchise, he won’t have much screen time in the upcoming movie it seems. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Banderas revealed new details about his mysterious character, telling us that he only has a couple of scenes in the upcoming sequel.
Sam Raimi's Cancelled 'Spider-Man 4' Vulture Costume Revealed in New Behind-the-Scenes Image
A fourth Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire could exist in a different and more perfect multiverse. But, in this multiverse, the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy remains just that: a trilogy. To make up for it, a new Spider-Man 4 behind-the-scenes image offers a close-up look at what the award-winning actor John Malkovich's actual Vulture costume would have looked like.
