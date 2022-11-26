Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Collider
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
Collider
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
CNET
'The White Lotus': The Hidden Clues in Those Opening Credits Explained
HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus is quickly making a claim for having some of the best opening titles out there. Along with the provocative Renaissance-style images that make up season 2's title sequence, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Vere is back with a remix of season 1's eclectic ear worm. (Check out his soundtrack to 2013 British series Utopia for more electrifying tunes.)
Collider
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Jodie Foster Doesn’t Seem to Regret Turning Down ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel, ‘Hannibal’
Why wouldn't a second go at an Oscar-winning role in 'The Silence of the Lambs' be attractive to Jodie Foster?
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
tvinsider.com
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Collider
‘Willow’ Review: Warwick Davis & Val Kilmer Give This Fantasy a Beating Heart
There is something uniquely strange, for better and worse, about revisiting the 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow. It is one of those films that has an air of nostalgia around it for its effects and designs. They capture a different era that hadn’t yet fully taken the plunge into CGI spectacle. However, even as Willow is being reimagined as a new TV series, there is still no dancing around some of the original film's weaker elements. Save for a solid performance by a fresh-faced Warwick Davis and the aforementioned effects, it is a film that remains largely generic without leaving much of an impact of its own. The charm it has mostly comes from scattered small moments, though, the overall experience still remains far less than the sum of its parts.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
startattle.com
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci
The greatest voice of our time has an even greater story. Discover the Whitney Houston you never knew in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Startattle.com – Whitney Houston biopic movie movie. Starring : Naomi Ackie / Stanley Tucci. Genre : Biography / Drama / Music. Country : United States.
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
Comments / 0