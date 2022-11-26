Read full article on original website
If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
I have a confession to make, I’m generally not in the holiday spirit until well into December. I’m certainly not a grinch, but the way every holiday seems to sprawl into and before the previous one has always exhausted me a bit. Couple that with the fact that there are really only so many Christmas songs that I like and you have a perfect recipe for me to roll my eyes as the holly goes up in mid-November.
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
'Tis the season when holiday flicks squeeze back into the movie-watching rotation, and one film with Chicago ties seems to be popular nationwide, according to a new list. From a collection of IMDb's top 25 Christmas movies, lifestyle platform Wishlisted found the most popular one in each state using search data from Google Trends. The batch of high-rated films includes "The Grinch," "Die Hard," "Elf," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and more.
A Christmas icon is about to make an appearance in the Chicago suburbs. Chevy Chase will become Clark Griswold once again at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Morton Grove.
Light up the Lake returns to Navy Pier with more than 600,000 holiday lights on display.
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.
CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
CHICAGO - The Christkindlmarket Chicago has been named one of the best Christmas markets in the world!. According to Big 7 Travel, of all Christmas markets in the world, Christkindlmarket Chicago is ranked number three this holiday season. The top 10 Christmas Markets in the world are the following:. Winter...
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
This holiday season, Santa isn't the only one coming to town -- the real Clark Griswold is, too. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, iconic comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his role in the cult classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and plug in the holiday lights at a restaurant in suburban Morton Grove.
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provided 700 holiday meals (including 1,600 pounds of turkey) to those in need at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park. (CHICAGO) They don't celebrate Thanksgiving in Central America. For some migrant families heading to the Salvation Army Freedom Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this Thursday, the traditional American holiday feast came as a welcome surprise.
CHICAGO - Tears were shed Tuesday as work began to remove a beloved statue from a shuttered Catholic Church in Pilsen. The statue is being moved from the old St. Adalbert's on 17th Street to St. Paul's, which is about 10 blocks away. Those two congregations have been consolidated. The...
