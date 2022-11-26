ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas

If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Walking in a Wrigley Winterland

I have a confession to make, I’m generally not in the holiday spirit until well into December. I’m certainly not a grinch, but the way every holiday seems to sprawl into and before the previous one has always exhausted me a bit. Couple that with the fact that there are really only so many Christmas songs that I like and you have a perfect recipe for me to roll my eyes as the holly goes up in mid-November.
97ZOK

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Illinois' Most Popular Christmas Movie? A New List Reveals Answer

'Tis the season when holiday flicks squeeze back into the movie-watching rotation, and one film with Chicago ties seems to be popular nationwide, according to a new list. From a collection of IMDb's top 25 Christmas movies, lifestyle platform Wishlisted found the most popular one in each state using search data from Google Trends. The batch of high-rated films includes "The Grinch," "Die Hard," "Elf," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside

CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
HILLSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Christkindlmarket Chicago ranked among the world's best Christmas markets

CHICAGO - The Christkindlmarket Chicago has been named one of the best Christmas markets in the world!. According to Big 7 Travel, of all Christmas markets in the world, Christkindlmarket Chicago is ranked number three this holiday season. The top 10 Christmas Markets in the world are the following:. Winter...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop

Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in Chicago

This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provided 700 holiday meals (including 1,600 pounds of turkey) to those in need at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park. (CHICAGO) They don't celebrate Thanksgiving in Central America. For some migrant families heading to the Salvation Army Freedom Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this Thursday, the traditional American holiday feast came as a welcome surprise.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy