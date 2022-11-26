Joye in Aiken holiday concert set for Dec. 9

The Joye in Aiken holiday concert is set to return next month.

The concert is being hosted by Riley Mulherkar, the artistic director for Joye in Aiken, said Sandra Field, Joye in Aiken president.

“Riley originally created the show as one of the annual holiday offers at Jazz at Lincoln Center,” Field said. “Because of his connection to The Juilliard School, he's an alumnus ... we have direct access to nationally and internationally know jazz artists.”

The show is a variety show format and will include different holiday classics in various jazz styles, Field said.

“We have six fabulous artists, actually we are going to have trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III, and he is a fabulous young crooner in the style of Frank Sinatra and Mel Torme,” Field said. “Appearing along with Benack is Alicia Olatuja, and she's returning to Aiken after her fabulous performance at the Joye of Jazz in 2020. We'll also have Miki Yamanaka and her drummer has been Jimmy Macbride, bassist Clovis Nicolas and, of course, Riley.”

Field said the holiday concert started in 2021 because they were spreading their concerts out over spring, summer and fall due to the COVID pandemic.

“It was such a huge success we decided to do it again this year,” Field said.

As for why people should attend the concert, Field said they will be able to see some talented musicians.

“We're able to bring some of the most accomplished jazz musicians in the world for our performances and it's very unusual for a small town like ours to have these connections and I think it's what makes Aiken so special,” Field said. “Plus it will be a fun way to bring in the holidays. Everyone loves Christmas in New York and now we're bringing some of that special magic to Aiken.”

The concert will take place Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center. The tickets, which cost $50, can be purchased at www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or at the Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway, Aiken.