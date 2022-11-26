EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon has forced the evacuation of several buildings, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated. Officials also confirmed that one person had been taken to the hospital for evaluation, but did not comment on their condition. Officials say there is no threat to the public, but advise to avoid the area.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO