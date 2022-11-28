ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County Sheriff's office asking public's help finding missing 'at-risk' man

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 'at-risk' man.

Ulysses Carr, 80, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday in the area of W. Muscat and S. Valentine avenues. Officials say Carr has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Deputies, along with members of the search and rescue team, are looking for Carr but need the public's help.

Carr is a Black male, described as 5'6", 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and gray crocs. Carr also had a gray pitbull with him.

If you recall seeing someone resembling Carr, contact the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at (559) 600-3111.

