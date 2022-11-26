ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

OFD: Cooking oil sparks fire, does $82,500 in damages

Omaha firefighters say cooking oil sparked a fire on S. 27th St. Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. The fire department says smoke and flames were showing when firefighters got on scene. Everyone got outside safely and the fire was put out a short time later.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several OPPD customers lose power Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored over a third of those affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remain without power. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police report deer crashes over Thanksgiving weekend

NEBRASKA CITY – Police report two vehicle and deer accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A pickup driven by Reid Behrens of Lincoln hit a deer crossing Fourth Corso near I Road at 4:43 a.m. on Nov. 26. A Lexus driven by TJ Merrill Newman of Stella hit a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
iheart.com

Weather Leads To OPPD Outages

The Omaha Public Power District reports crews are out in the elements working on outages in the service area caused by high winds and a wintry mix as a cold front has moved through eastern and southeast Nebraska. The OPPD outage map shows Sarpy and Cass Counties have had the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
CASS COUNTY, NE

