ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

United Way gears up for Giving Tuesday

CINCINNATI — For many organizations, Giving Tuesday is all about making a difference in the community. United Way is gearing up for the big day as they continue to advocate for a variety of causes. Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, a global initiative encouraging people...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

City of Covington's first dog park is set to open on Friday

COVINGTON, Ky. — Dog owners: Your furry friends will now have a new park to play at. The city of Covington is opening its first dog park at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a small ribbon-cutting event followed by remarks from community leaders and officials.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November. The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States. “It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Giving back an experience to local teacher, philanthropist

In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. As a teacher, Krista Parrish...
HAMILTON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

Incredible Christmas Inflatables Around Cincinnati

Are you or your kids on the hunt for EPIC Christmas inflatables and Christmas lights in Cincinnati? Here are some great Christmas light displays with great inflatables!. When planning out your route for the evening remember that during high winds or bad weather the inflatables will not be up. Bethel...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry

CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck in heart of downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown. It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Government Square on East Fifth Street at Walnut Street, police confirm. Officers began to close multiple Downtown streets in the area and called for CPD’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy