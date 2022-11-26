Read full article on original website
ohparent.com
Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!
It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
Travel Magazine Names Colerain's Germania Society Christkindlmarkt One of Best in U.S.
Trips to Discover magazine highlights the christkindlmarkt's authenticity and German food as reasons for the ranking.
spectrumnews1.com
United Way gears up for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI — For many organizations, Giving Tuesday is all about making a difference in the community. United Way is gearing up for the big day as they continue to advocate for a variety of causes. Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, a global initiative encouraging people...
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Fausto to close by the end of the year
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is set to close by the end of this year. The restaurant Fausto, opened by the Ferrari Brothers, will close on Dec. 22 with a final dinner party that night. The restaurant opened in June 2019, shortly after the brothers Tony and Austin...
A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community
The Five Season Family Sports Club held their first-ever pickleball tournament this weekend. The event is raising money to help families in the Kenton County School District.
WLWT 5
City of Covington's first dog park is set to open on Friday
COVINGTON, Ky. — Dog owners: Your furry friends will now have a new park to play at. The city of Covington is opening its first dog park at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a small ribbon-cutting event followed by remarks from community leaders and officials.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November. The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States. “It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s...
Ferrari Bros. Announce Closing of Their Restaurant Fausto at the Contemporary Arts Center
The restaurant, known for its fresh, California-style cuisine, will be shutting its doors at the end of the year.
cincinnatirefined.com
Giving back an experience to local teacher, philanthropist
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. As a teacher, Krista Parrish...
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
consistentlycurious.com
Incredible Christmas Inflatables Around Cincinnati
Are you or your kids on the hunt for EPIC Christmas inflatables and Christmas lights in Cincinnati? Here are some great Christmas light displays with great inflatables!. When planning out your route for the evening remember that during high winds or bad weather the inflatables will not be up. Bethel...
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry
CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck in heart of downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown. It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Government Square on East Fifth Street at Walnut Street, police confirm. Officers began to close multiple Downtown streets in the area and called for CPD’s...
WLWT 5
Family of autistic boy who died in Ohio River pushing for new 'Ian alert'
COVINGTON, Ky. — The family of a 9-year-old who ran away from children’s home and drowned in the Ohio River is struggling with his death six months later. For the first time, the grandparents and guardians of Ian Sousis are speaking publicly about death. “He'd say, ‘I'll love...
wvtm13.com
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
WLWT 5
Two new airlines coming to CVG next year with flights to popular destinations
HEBRON, Ky. — Planning a trip?. Two new airlines will be launching out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be purchased on britishairways.com. The flight will operate five times...
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
