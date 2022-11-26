Read full article on original website
China’s former president Jiang Zemin dies aged 96
The former Chinese president Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, the country’s state media reported on Wednesday.Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure at 12.13pm in his home city of Shanghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The outlet also published a joint letter to the Chinese people by the ruling Communist Party, the parliament, cabinet and the military announcing his demise. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the letter read, saying the announcement was made with “profound grief”.It described...
Morocco looks to advance in World Cup, Canada hopes for win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco is seeking to reach the World Cup’s knockout stage for the first time since 1986. Canada, already eliminated, is hoping to leave Qatar with its first win. Morocco would advance with a victory or a draw on Thursday night, and also could reach...
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia; EU plans to set up war crimes court
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; EU makes plans to hold those committing war crimes to account
NATO seeks to ease war impact on Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova
NATO is struggling to find ways to help three countries shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova
Opinion | What Tucker Carlson and Trumpist Republicans Get Wrong About Ukraine
It might seem like common sense to put U.S. interests first. Here’s why that’s illogical.
