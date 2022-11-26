The former Chinese president Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, the country’s state media reported on Wednesday.Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure at 12.13pm in his home city of Shanghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The outlet also published a joint letter to the Chinese people by the ruling Communist Party, the parliament, cabinet and the military announcing his demise. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the letter read, saying the announcement was made with “profound grief”.It described...

20 MINUTES AGO