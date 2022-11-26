Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
Frappart to make World Cup history as first woman referee
French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game
NBC Sports
Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran
It looks like U.S. men’s national team fans don’t have to worry about Christian Pulisic’s injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday’s Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands.
NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
NBC Sports
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds...
NBC Sports
Croatia vs Canada, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Newly famous international darlings Canada will try again for a number of firsts, when they face Croatia in their second game at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Canada outshone many of the tournament’s heavyweights during the first round of group games, ultimately falling just short of their first World Cup point and, had things gone just a bit differently, their first win.
Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January
Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Chelsea in January amid interest from Chelsea.
