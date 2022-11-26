ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
OREGON STATE
Official: Toxic fire suppressant spill in Hawaii 'egregious'

HONOLULU (AP) — A clean up is underway after about 1,100 gallons of toxic fire suppressant was spilled at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility Tuesday, according to Hawaii Department of Health officials. The Honolulu-Star Advertiser reported that the Aqueous Film Forming Foam is used to suppress fires...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown

HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
HAWAII STATE
Tennessee accepting applications for Supreme Court vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is accepting applications to fill the vacancy that will be left by Justice Sharon Lee’s planned retirement next summer. The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments says applicants must be at least 35 years old, a state resident for at least five years and a resident of the Eastern Tennessee Grand Division.
TENNESSEE STATE
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. The expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region, a statement on Monday from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said. The move is the first step toward closing the reformatory due to significant aging infrastructure and staffing challenges.
KENTUCKY STATE
Turnpike traffic tops estimates early in Thanksgiving week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was heavier than expected during the first two days of the Thanksgiving travel week, state officials said. More than 721,000 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27, state transportation officials said. Traffic...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. especially near the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of. Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the...
PENDLETON, OR
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ

