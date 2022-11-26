SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. The expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region, a statement on Monday from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said. The move is the first step toward closing the reformatory due to significant aging infrastructure and staffing challenges.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO