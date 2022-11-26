ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ULM football can't run away from Southern Miss to end season at 4-8

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08baOd_0jOS8DJq00

Louisiana-Monroe football was simply playing for a positive end to the 2022 season Saturday. The Warhawks managed to hang with Southern Miss for most of the game at Malone Stadium.

However, the Golden Eagles earned the perquisite ice bath for coach Will Hall along with postseason bowl eligibility by topping Louisiana-Monroe 20-10.

Frank Gore was the difference maker for the Eagles (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference), rushing for 199 yards and a fourth-quarter TD that sealed the game. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry against the Warhawks (4-8, 3-5). Meanwhile, ULM managed just 109 rushing yards.

“We showed that we can play with anybody in this conference,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said. “They knew we couldn’t run the ball, which allowed them to blitz. We have to run the ball better.”

TEXAS STATE: ULM football rallies from 21-point deficit to beat Texas State for second conference win

GEORGIA STATE: Defensive scores by ULM football’s Quae Drake lifts Warhawks past Georgia State

4 TDS: ULM football still struggling on the road despite 4 TDs by Chandler Rogers vs South Alabama

USM jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after a 29-yard TD reception by Jakarius Caston from Trey Lowe III along with a 20-yard Briggs Bourgeois field goal.

The Warhawks responded with a 23-yard Andrew Henry TD catch from Chandler Rogers in the second quarter, then got a 37-yard Calum Sutherland field goal in the third quarter to know the score at 10-10.

But the fourth quarter belonged to the Eagles. It started with a 24-yard Bourgeois field goal followed by a 33-yard TD run by Frank Gore midway through the frame. Then it was just a matter of playing defense.

Bowden said his staff will now start looking at some high school seniors that can improve his team as well as perusing the portal to see if they can improve their depth quickly.

“We’ll see how the portal affects our guys over the next few weeks,” Bowden said.

The schools met for the seventh time overall but for the first time as Sun Belt members. They hadn’t met since 2018 when ULM won 21-20, although the Eagles now lead the series 5-2.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

https://twitter.com/i/lists/1590703456356016129

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: ULM football can't run away from Southern Miss to end season at 4-8

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
MENDENHALL, MS
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential personnel should remain on duty, report […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Street closure in downtown Ruston

Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
prentissheadlight.com

Two possible tornadoes reported in the county

There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston reports the following arrests: Noe Castillo, 35 years of age, Farmerville, La., arrested on 9-1322 for Disturbing the Peace and Possession of Schedule II-Methamphetamine. Kasden Ezidore, 20 years of age, Ruston, La. arrested on 9-15-22 for Extortion and Nonconsensual Disclosure of a...
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA
WJTV 12

Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wellness check lands West Monroe man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
MONROE, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy