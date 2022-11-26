ULM football can't run away from Southern Miss to end season at 4-8

Louisiana-Monroe football was simply playing for a positive end to the 2022 season Saturday. The Warhawks managed to hang with Southern Miss for most of the game at Malone Stadium.

However, the Golden Eagles earned the perquisite ice bath for coach Will Hall along with postseason bowl eligibility by topping Louisiana-Monroe 20-10.

Frank Gore was the difference maker for the Eagles (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference), rushing for 199 yards and a fourth-quarter TD that sealed the game. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry against the Warhawks (4-8, 3-5). Meanwhile, ULM managed just 109 rushing yards.

“We showed that we can play with anybody in this conference,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said. “They knew we couldn’t run the ball, which allowed them to blitz. We have to run the ball better.”

USM jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after a 29-yard TD reception by Jakarius Caston from Trey Lowe III along with a 20-yard Briggs Bourgeois field goal.

The Warhawks responded with a 23-yard Andrew Henry TD catch from Chandler Rogers in the second quarter, then got a 37-yard Calum Sutherland field goal in the third quarter to know the score at 10-10.

But the fourth quarter belonged to the Eagles. It started with a 24-yard Bourgeois field goal followed by a 33-yard TD run by Frank Gore midway through the frame. Then it was just a matter of playing defense.

Bowden said his staff will now start looking at some high school seniors that can improve his team as well as perusing the portal to see if they can improve their depth quickly.

“We’ll see how the portal affects our guys over the next few weeks,” Bowden said.

The schools met for the seventh time overall but for the first time as Sun Belt members. They hadn’t met since 2018 when ULM won 21-20, although the Eagles now lead the series 5-2.

