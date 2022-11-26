Karen Szczodroski: A lifetime of learning

Karen Szczodroski has impacted the lives of countless Morrison County residents.

Now an income maintenance supervisor with Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS), Szczodroski has been helping local residents get the assistance they need for 45 years. Her life’s work has been dedicated to those who work with the county to get on programs such as food support, medical assistance, child care support and much more.

She has learned plenty from them, in return.

Though she admits there have been difficult times over the last four and a half decades, she has “always loved” her job. She stressed that the county has been a great place to work.

“It’s forever changing, and you just feel like you’re doing something worthwhile,” Szczodroski said. “And, it’s a challenge. It’s a challenge to keep up with it; a big challenge. People don’t know that, but it is.”

A Morrison County native, Szczodroski’s job satisfaction is evident in her longevity. It’s pretty much the only job she’s ever known.

Szczodroski started with the county during her senior year of high school through on-the-job training, a job in which she noted making $1.90 per hour.

“That’s how I kind of got in,” she said. “I liked it, and they liked me. So, when there was an opening in the reception area, I was a receptionist. I got hired that fall. I was 17 when I started working full-time.”

From there, she advanced to being a clerk typist 1, a clerk typist 2 and, eventually, a financial worker. It was during that period she decided to see what else was out there.

Not knowing if working as a financial worker was what she wanted to do with her life, she briefly left the county, working as a receptionist for the VA and at Camp Ripley.

“I went to a couple of different places to work and I thought, ‘Nah, I miss what I was doing,’” she said. “When I came back, I knew that this is where I was going to stay until I retired.”

She eventually became a lead worker and, for the last nine years, she has been a supervisor.

Being an employee with the county for 45 years and working her way up also provided her with an education, of sorts. Having worked under a number of different supervisors over the years, she said some taught her what kind of supervisor she wanted to be herself, while others taught her how she did not want to go about her business.

She applies that learning when working with the nine employees whom she supervises now.

“You learn so much on the way,” Szczodroski said. “You come in at 17, you’re young and you’re dumb. It’s an experience.”

HHS Director Brad Vold has worked with Szczodroski as both a coworker and as a supervisor over the last 20 years. He has seen her put those years of education to work when collaborating with both fellow staff members and clients.

Vold described her as “motivated, accurate and thorough.” He added that she always treats her staff and clients with respect.

“Karen is responsive to her staff, clients and the community when they have questions about a program, and you can see the care and compassion she has for the work she does and the people we serve in her interactions,” Vold said. “She has always been willing to go above and beyond to improve services both locally and statewide, and is respected by her staff, coworkers and others across the state for the work she does.”

Her experience in learning on the job goes beyond working with other staff members. She has seen numerous changes in technology over the years, which has vastly changed the way her job is done.

When Szczodroski first worked as a financial worker, she said there was an index hanging in the middle of the room, which was how everyone kept track of their clients. Everything was done by hand in her early days, with all cases being filed in a “big file room with file cases.”

She recalled a story of when she came back to the county after her brief hiatus. Then a financial worker, Szczodroski’s supervisor at the time immediately showed her a stack of applications — she guessed about 50 — on a book case that had to be processed. She also had to do intake for clients.

“One day, she comes into my office and she’s standing in the doorway and she says, ‘Do you think you could handle...’ and that’s all she got out,” Szczodroski said. “I looked at her and she goes, ‘Never mind.’”

When everything went to computers, she said there was fear among her peers that it could cost some people their jobs.

“You still have to be aware of the programs; you have to know the programs,” Szczodroski said. “They said, ‘Oh, it’s going to do everything for you.’ Uh uh.”

In many aspects, it’s a tough job. However, it’s also a rewarding one.

After 45 years, Szczodroski said she sometimes sees children of former clients coming in for assistance. That, she said, is often generational. Many of those children never learned from their parents that they had to go to work, because they didn’t do so themselves.

On the other hand, she said they also see people who they would like to help but, because of the rules and regulations they have to follow, they aren’t able to do so.

“Some people get thrown a bad hand from small on,” she said. “Their health, mental health issues — those are the people we really do try to help.”

In all, she said each person in her department has about 150 - 160 clients each.

On her team, she said two people are on phones every day, all day. Three of them do interviews, new applications and complete reviews that are due, two others are in processing and don’t see any clients. They generally work with family cash cases, child care assistance, medical assistance and more.

In fact, she said she tells the “newbies” that come into her department to “go home and tell everybody you know how hard your job is.” That is because she said people don’t realize the work that goes into it.

“I have clients that call and say, ‘Get off your (butt) over there and get this case processed,’” Szczodroski said. “It’s amazing. They think, because we work at the courthouse, we’ve got gravy. I just think, ‘Man, if you only knew how hard these people work.’ It’s amazing.”

Though there are challenges, there also rewarding moments. Szczodroski said those come when they are able to help someone find a job, get off of assistance or when they’re able to help someone get the assistance they clearly need.

“Those that we can help and they actually get jobs, it’s such a good feeling,” she said. “Even someone that comes in and they’re elderly and they apply for medical assistance, you just feel so good when you can help them. That’s what keeps you here.”

Now that she is in a supervisory role, Szczodroski said she tries to impart some of what she’s learned in her 45 years to her employees. The biggest piece of advice she said she extends to all of them is to “suck it up like a sponge.”

“We have manuals that we can go back to, but you learn so much from people,” she said.

Those staff members have about a year to continue learning under Szczodroski. Having just turned 64 years old earlier this month, she plans to retire at 65.

She and her husband, Leo, don’t have any big plans for retirement, as she expects it will take a while to just get used to being able to do what she wants, when she wants.

For Szczodroski, that means more time with her husband, her Shih Tzu and in her garden.

“I like to futz,” she said. “When it’s summer, I’m outside. You don’t catch me in the house. Putzing with my flowers, my bushes, anything and everything.”

Until then, however, she will continue learning and enjoying her time with coworkers and her supervisors. She said all of them have also been a big part of why she has enjoyed the last 45 years, and why they’ve flown by.

“It seems like yesterday I started,” she said.