Round up: The 8 best HP laptop Cyber Monday deals we recommend

If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals , but have a particular preference for HP, we've got you covered with our roundup of the best HP deals we've spotted this Cyber Monday weekend! Everything from convertibles to gaming laptops is up for grabs, this list includes the best of them.

Top Cyber Monday deal for an HP laptop

If you're looking for the absolute best deal from HP this Cyber Monday, which factors in quality, value, and savings, we think the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is the one to get. Normally, it's already terrific value, with a premium metallic chassis, large touchpad, and tactile keyboard, great 1080p display, and overall excellent build quality, paired with a low starting price of around $800.

For Cyber Monday that starting price is down to below $500! You get the exact same product, but for almost half price. It's a crazy good deal for an excellent laptop that can handle most workflows and tasks with ease, thanks to its AMD Ryzen CPU on the inside.

Why are we recommending it besides the price? In our review , we gave this laptop a perfect 5 out of 5 score for all its features, quality, design, and being a joy to use. It may be affordable, but it's built like a premium top-tier laptop. We know you'll love it.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop $799 $479 at HP Store

If you only have $500 to spend on a laptop this year this is the only one you should consider. It weighs just 2.2lbs, has a 16:10 display, is powered by AMD Ryzen, and it looks and feels great with its metal construction and large trackpad. View Deal

If the recommendation above doesn't tick your boxes, we've rounded up a list of other HP laptop deals we've spotted over the Cyber Monday weekend. Everything from the HP ENVY to the OMEN and Victus are up for grabs for less right now.

Best Cyber Monday deals for HP gaming laptops

Normally, we'd lean on HP's premium OMEN line of laptops to recommend as they're great, but the HP Victus is a better deal . It has a more powerful CPU (Core i7 vs. i5), GPU, a solid 144Hz refresh for the full HD display, and is $100 cheaper than the OMEN even though both have 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $1,099 $799 at Best Buy

The Victus comes with Intel's 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, making it a great gaming companion or a mobile workstation. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display with an FHD resolution screen, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. View Deal

OMEN by HP Laptop $1,299 $899 at HP Store

Equipped with a 16-inch FHD display, this laptop comes with plenty of performance thanks to its Intel Core i5-12500H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. It also has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday deals for HP creator laptops

If you want a laptop for creating, meaning it has a larger display, excellent color gamut, a powerful CPU, and better speakers that delivers an overall better multimedia experience.

Our top recommendation is the HP Spectre x360 16-inch . It's the more expensive one of the two, but Spectre is HP's top-tier, premium line, whereas Envy is the level below it without as many bells and whistles.

The Spectre x360 16 is much more expensive because it has a gorgeous 16" 3K+ (3072 x 1920) display with excellent color accuracy and is a true 2-in-1 laptop. It also supports touch, inking/drawing, and HP includes the pen in the box ! You're also getting more premium quad Bang & Olufsen speakers , higher build quality and a much more powerful CPU ( Core i7-12700H vs. i5-1240P; H-series are much more powerful than the P-series of Intel chips).

You can read our full review of the Spectre x360 16 (with OLED display option and discrete GPU) for more details on why we like this laptop so much.

Of course, if you're on a budget the HP Envy Laptop 17t is no slouch. You're getting a massive 17.3," FHD (1920 x 1080 ), IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge display, a zippy 12th gen Intel Core i5 , excellent 5MP webcam , and the minimalist, clean design from the Envy series of laptops that we adore. The screen, while huge, won't be as sharp at 17", but it'll still look good and let you see photos (or movies) on a scale like you've never seen before.

HP Spectre x360 16-inch (16t-f100) $1,649 $1,149 at HP Store

HP's new 2022 16" convertible laptop has a drool-worthy 3K+ touch display, included pen, and a powerful H-series 12th Gen Core i7 processor. The audio is also insanely good as is the industry-leading 5MP webcam. View Deal

HP Envy Laptop 17t | $1099 $649 at HP Store

This laptop comes with a 17.3-inch color-calibrated display for accurate colors along with a 5-megapixel camera with A.I.-powered noise reduction and auto-framing capabilities, making to a great tool for collaboration and video conferencing. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday deals HP convertible laptops

Want a convertible 2-in-1 laptop without breaking the bank? We have two recommendations, which are obvious in what separates them.

The HP Envy 2-in-1 13 -inch packs an Intel 12th Gen Core 1250U , which thanks to all its cores is fast, but won't destroy your battery life either. You also get 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage , and a battery-efficient 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) taller 16:10 display .

You see the trend here? This laptop is perfect for those who want to surf the web, watch videos, hammer out emails, work in Microsoft Office, take notes (smart pen included!), and who want a smaller, more traditional thin-n-light laptop (it only weighs 2.95 lbs (1.3kg)).

The HP ENVY x360 15-inch is all that but ... bigger. You're also going with AMD instead of Intel, but you're still getting 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smart pen is included, and the aluminum chassis is a cooler "Nightfall black" colorway. The display is still full HD but is a slightly wider 16:9 aspect ratio.

HP ENVY 2-in-1 13-inch $829 $649 at Best Buy

This laptop is the more compact sibling of the HP Envy x360 15-inch model on our list above, and features a similar premium metal construction, stylish design with minimal bezels, and a roomy keyboard. It's rocking Intel 12th-gen chips, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a WUXGA resolution. View Deal

HP ENVY x360 15-inch $829 $629 at Amazon

This HP ENVY x360 features an AMD Ryzen 7 (5825U) processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and comes with Windows 11 out of the box. It's a convertible, meaning it features a hinge that can rotate 360-degrees, allowing you to use it like a tablet. It has a 15-inch 1080p touchscreen display that looks gorgeous! View Deal

Best Cyber Monday HP 15" productivity laptop

Finally, if you just want a straight up 15-inch laptop without running into debt the HP Pavilion 15 is an excellent choice. You get an Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U processor (so it's good on battery life), 15.6" full HD display , 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

It's a no-frills kind of device, but also a solid one that delivers for those who just want something in the 15-inch range for working in Microsoft Office, the web, email, movies, social messaging, and even photo editing.

HP Pavilion 15 $949 $689 at Amazon

This laptop has Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 mobile processor, ensuring that you'll get plenty of performance and battery stamina. A fingerprint reader helps to keep things secure, and it has a large 15.6-inch FHD display, which is excellent for productivity work and watching movies. View Deal

