ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsSDI_0jOS6yij00
Nov 19, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, US; A general view as members of the Virginia Cavaliers football team pray during the memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erin Edgerton/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates.

Following a funeral service Saturday for D'Sean Perry in Miami, the Cavaliers will attend a memorial service for Devin Chandler on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va., and a celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. on Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

Perry, Chandler and Davis were killed in a shooting in a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning to the Charlottesville campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season, finishing 3-7 under first-year coach Tony Elliott. The university held a memorial service on campus on Nov. 19, with more than 9,000 in attendance.

Running back Mike Hollins and another student were injured in the shooting. The suspect is being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAFF

Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader. He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia

An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
LOVINGSTON, VA
WHSV

Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Man from Winchester dies in Shenandoah County crash Saturday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County over the weekend. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit a...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy