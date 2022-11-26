Best Cyber Monday Xbox and PC controller deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are packed with awesome deals on the best Xbox and PC controllers, both wired and wireless. We've compiled the list of the greatest discounts and sales on controllers from brands like Xbox, Turtle Beach, Razer, PowerA, and many more.

One of the best Xbox controllers for gaming on any platform continues to be the default Xbox Wireless Controller, which has an industry-leading design that inspires many other manufacturers to follow suit. It also possesses both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connections, allowing you to use it with almost anything. This is the latest model that released alongside the Xbox Series X and S, and features an integrated Share button.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Xbox, PC, etc.) $60 $39.99 at Best Buy | Amazon | Microsoft

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller still manages to be one of the absolute best money can buy, and now you can obtain the best for a whole lot less. You can find the Xbox Wireless Controller in various colors for as low as $39.99 at multiple retailers. View Deal

The Turtle Beach Recon wired controller for Xbox and Windows PCs makes its claim to fame with fantastic grips and a comfortable design, easily customized controls and paddles, and integrated audio controls that pair perfectly with the best Xbox wired headsets .

Turtle Beach Recon wired controller (Xbox, PC) $60 $39.99 at Best Buy | Amazon

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Turtle Beach's excellent audio-focused wired controller is 33% off — bringing the total price down to a mere $40. If you're looking for an awesome wired peripheral with pro-grade audio controls and comfort, this is a fantastic pick. View Deal

The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is a unique controller for Xbox and Windows PCs, from a manufacturer most well-known for its incredible racing wheels and flight sim yokes. It features a modular design with easily swappable parts, letting you create a truly unique controller for your needs.

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro wired controller (Xbox, PC) + $50 Dell gift card $210 $109.99 at Dell

Saving a cool $50 on this intriguing modular controller is a great deal in and of itself, but Dell is sweetening the pot by throwing in a free $50 gift card to its store, which can be used on anything from laptops to gaming accessories. Once you buy this controller, you'll get your gift card within 20 days. View Deal

The PowerA FUSION Pro 2 wired controller for Xbox is designed from the ground-up to take the fight straight to Xbox's premium Elite Wireless Controller at half the cost. You lose a wireless connection, but you gain quality controls and rear paddles, replaceable parts, and much more.

PowerA FUSION Pro 2 wired controller (Xbox) $90 $49.99 at Amazon

PowerA's elite wired controller is a great deal at full price, but at nearly half off it's practically a steal. With replaceable faceplates, sticks, and paddles, as well as integrated headset controls, there's no better way to up your game at this price. Just make sure to keep the grips clean. View Deal

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller for Xbox and Windows PCs represents the pinnacle of Razer's controller offerings, packing in all the latest and greatest features any gamer could ask for. That includes class-leading controls like a sensitivity clutch and rear paddles, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, and a fantastic design perfect for any gaming session.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller (Xbox, PC) $200 $149.99 at Best Buy | Amazon

There are few controllers that can compete with the premium Wolverine V2 Chroma from Razer, and it comes with a price tag befitting that quality. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, it's possible to obtain this pro-grade accessory for as low as $149.99 in either black or white. View Deal

The Hyperkin Duke wired controller for Xbox and Windows PCs is a faithful reimagining of the classic "Duke" design controller that debuted during the era of the original Xbox. This means you get a classically massive, wired controller oozing with nostalgia, including the iconic original Xbox start-up animation played in the center LED screen.

Hyperkin Duke wired controller (Xbox, PC) $90 $59.99 at Amazon

For those who fondly remember the days of the original Xbox, or are eager for a fantastic new addition to their collection, the Hyperkin Duke wired controller is one of the best sales of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with a 33% bringing it down to only $59.99. Relive the glory days of gaming. View Deal

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core wireless controller for Xbox and Windows PCs is the stripped-back basics of the complete Series 2 package in a brand-new white color, complete with a matching price cut and improved build quality. This is Xbox's almost-perfect wireless controller with added customizability and pro gaming features like rear paddles, and it's one of the best peripherals for Xbox and Windows PC gaming, if you can find it in stock.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (Xbox, PC, etc.) $130 $119.99 at Newegg

Newegg's more aggressive sales on this incredible controller are gone, but you can still find it in stock with a small, still-welcome discount if you're interested. It's not always guaranteed that the Xbox's Elite controllers will be readily available to purchase, especially below retail price. View Deal

If you're interested in finding a new Xbox or Windows PC controller amidst the mountains of incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals , this is the place to go. It's one of the best times of the year to search for new accessories to pair with your gaming setup, especially with incredible deals on Xbox and PC gaming headsets making it easy to find a new headset and controller at the same time.

Of course, you can also find plenty of fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on Xbox games , both digital and physical. Regardless of what you're looking to buy, this year's barrage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is bound to have it. Keep tuning into Windows Central for all the best deals on the best products, from Xbox and PC controllers all the way to powerful gaming laptops .

