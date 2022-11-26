ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cyber Monday Xbox and PC controller deals

By Zachary Boddy
 3 days ago

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are packed with awesome deals on the best Xbox and PC controllers, both wired and wireless. We've compiled the list of the greatest discounts and sales on controllers from brands like Xbox, Turtle Beach, Razer, PowerA, and many more.

One of the best Xbox controllers for gaming on any platform continues to be the default Xbox Wireless Controller, which has an industry-leading design that inspires many other manufacturers to follow suit. It also possesses both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connections, allowing you to use it with almost anything. This is the latest model that released alongside the Xbox Series X and S, and features an integrated Share button.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Xbox, PC, etc.) $60 $39.99 at Best Buy | Amazon | Microsoft

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller still manages to be one of the absolute best money can buy, and now you can obtain the best for a whole lot less. You can find the Xbox Wireless Controller in various colors for as low as $39.99 at multiple retailers. View Deal

The Turtle Beach Recon wired controller for Xbox and Windows PCs makes its claim to fame with fantastic grips and a comfortable design, easily customized controls and paddles, and integrated audio controls that pair perfectly with the best Xbox wired headsets .

Turtle Beach Recon wired controller (Xbox, PC) $60 $39.99 at Best Buy | Amazon

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Turtle Beach's excellent audio-focused wired controller is 33% off — bringing the total price down to a mere $40. If you're looking for an awesome wired peripheral with pro-grade audio controls and comfort, this is a fantastic pick. View Deal

The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is a unique controller for Xbox and Windows PCs, from a manufacturer most well-known for its incredible racing wheels and flight sim yokes. It features a modular design with easily swappable parts, letting you create a truly unique controller for your needs.

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro wired controller (Xbox, PC) + $50 Dell gift card $210 $109.99 at Dell

Saving a cool $50 on this intriguing modular controller is a great deal in and of itself, but Dell is sweetening the pot by throwing in a free $50 gift card to its store, which can be used on anything from laptops to gaming accessories. Once you buy this controller, you'll get your gift card within 20 days. View Deal

The PowerA FUSION Pro 2 wired controller for Xbox is designed from the ground-up to take the fight straight to Xbox's premium Elite Wireless Controller at half the cost. You lose a wireless connection, but you gain quality controls and rear paddles, replaceable parts, and much more.

PowerA FUSION Pro 2 wired controller (Xbox) $90 $49.99 at Amazon

PowerA's elite wired controller is a great deal at full price, but at nearly half off it's practically a steal. With replaceable faceplates, sticks, and paddles, as well as integrated headset controls, there's no better way to up your game at this price. Just make sure to keep the grips clean. View Deal

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller for Xbox and Windows PCs represents the pinnacle of Razer's controller offerings, packing in all the latest and greatest features any gamer could ask for. That includes class-leading controls like a sensitivity clutch and rear paddles, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, and a fantastic design perfect for any gaming session.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller (Xbox, PC) $200 $149.99 at Best Buy | Amazon

There are few controllers that can compete with the premium Wolverine V2 Chroma from Razer, and it comes with a price tag befitting that quality. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, it's possible to obtain this pro-grade accessory for as low as $149.99 in either black or white. View Deal

The Hyperkin Duke wired controller for Xbox and Windows PCs is a faithful reimagining of the classic "Duke" design controller that debuted during the era of the original Xbox. This means you get a classically massive, wired controller oozing with nostalgia, including the iconic original Xbox start-up animation played in the center LED screen.

Hyperkin Duke wired controller (Xbox, PC) $90 $59.99 at Amazon

For those who fondly remember the days of the original Xbox, or are eager for a fantastic new addition to their collection, the Hyperkin Duke wired controller is one of the best sales of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with a 33% bringing it down to only $59.99. Relive the glory days of gaming. View Deal

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core wireless controller for Xbox and Windows PCs is the stripped-back basics of the complete Series 2 package in a brand-new white color, complete with a matching price cut and improved build quality. This is Xbox's almost-perfect wireless controller with added customizability and pro gaming features like rear paddles, and it's one of the best peripherals for Xbox and Windows PC gaming, if you can find it in stock.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (Xbox, PC, etc.) $130 $119.99 at Newegg

Newegg's more aggressive sales on this incredible controller are gone, but you can still find it in stock with a small, still-welcome discount if you're interested. It's not always guaranteed that the Xbox's Elite controllers will be readily available to purchase, especially below retail price. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Xbox and PC controller deals

Xbox controllers: Amazon | Razer | Dell | Walmart | Best Buy

If you're interested in finding a new Xbox or Windows PC controller amidst the mountains of incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals , this is the place to go. It's one of the best times of the year to search for new accessories to pair with your gaming setup, especially with incredible deals on Xbox and PC gaming headsets making it easy to find a new headset and controller at the same time.

Of course, you can also find plenty of fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on Xbox games , both digital and physical. Regardless of what you're looking to buy, this year's barrage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is bound to have it. Keep tuning into Windows Central for all the best deals on the best products, from Xbox and PC controllers all the way to powerful gaming laptops .

PC controllers: Amazon | Razer | Walmart | Best Buy | Dell

Comments / 0

ZDNet

The 15 best early HP Cyber Monday deals on PCs, monitors, and accessories

HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales

Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)

The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
CNET

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles

The Nintendo Switch remains a popular system for all sorts of gamers, especially for families. For Cyber Monday shopping, it's even more so. Whether you're a seasoned player or a casual first-timer, this handheld console has pretty universal appeal, and comes in a variety of styles and prices. Even though the Switch platform is now over 5 years old, it still boasts an impressive library of games and a wide array of peripherals and accessories.
