Kyrie Irving recently took to Twitter to share a link to a film that contains anti-Semitic material. Because of this tweet, he was given a minimum 5-game suspension and a list of things to complete before he can return to the team. Many general managers around the league believe that Irving has already played his last game in a Nets jersey and if not, he’s placed a large target on his back so the next time he messes up, things might be over for his career.

1 DAY AGO