lastwordonsports.com
Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount
By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
Chicago Bears Received Crushing Injury News On Tuesday Morning
The Chicago Bears' Week 12 drubbing at the hands of the New York Jets was messy from the start. Up until minutes before kickoff, the Bears hadn't disclosed whether Nathan Peterman or Trevor Siemian would start at quarterback. This disfunction carried into the game, as standout Bears Darnell ...
NFL fans roasted Zach Wilson over a brutally accurate Fox Sports graphic during Bears-Jets
The New York Jets made a switch at quarterback after last week’s ugly loss to the Patriots, benching former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and starting Mike White in Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. And you know what? That move was quickly proven to be a...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday
We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
Bears Make Flurry of Roster Moves in Wake of Injuries
The Bears sent Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson to the IR on Tuesday, with two corresponding moves to fill their roster spots.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team
Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday
Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash (Week 13)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett called the play on Steelers’ game-winning touchdown
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call.
atozsports.com
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss
The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
NBC Sports
McDaniel shares great story of Bosa's dedication as pass rusher
Mike McDaniel knows what it's like for his offense to face off against Nick Bosa, probably better than any coach in the NFL. The former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach had seen Bosa up close every single day for four seasons. In speaking with Dolphins reporters...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
