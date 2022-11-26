ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, TX

Overton water main broken, boil water notice to be issued

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

OVERTON, Texas ( KETK ) – The Overton Police Department has announced that a water main has broken and that a boil water notice will be in effect once crews get it fixed.

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

The water main, which is broke on FM 850, is going to take longer than usual to fix because of the weather and how bad the break is, according to Overton PD.

Officials said they would be trying to get some water brought in and that residents should get some bottled water if they don’t have any.

