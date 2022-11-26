ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Kearney Hub

Haarbergs receive Kearney Sertoma Club's October Yard of the Month Award

KEARNEY — Elaine and Kent Haarberg moved from their farmhouse near Imperial in southwest Nebraska to Kearney about four years ago. They said much of their spare time is devoted to following their grandkids’ activities, and yes, one of their grandsons, Heinrich Haarberg, is a quarterback on the Huskers’ roster.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

James Lindau

AXTELL — James Earl Lindau, 78, of Axtell passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Grace Fellowship in Kearney with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. A memorial book signing with family present will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell.
AXTELL, NE
KETV.com

Giving Tuesday: A way to help local nonprofits in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the giving season and while many of us are planning what to get our family and friends, some are preparing to give to nonprofits. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday which is a time to come together as a community and lift up...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Panera Bread permanently closes its doors in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Panera Bread in Grand Island closed over the weekend, and on Monday, everything inside, including ovens and other cooking devices, were put on trucks and were taken away. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” said a sign on the door. “Please visit us in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

Officials Prepare for Nebraska Ag Expo

One of the nation’s largest indoor farm equipment shows will take place next week at Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Ag Expo will be held at the Lancaster Event Center which is just on the east side of Lincoln. Tom Junge, the show director says more than 800 companies will be represented at the Nebraska Ag Expo scheduled for December 6th through the 8th. Junge says new this year will be exhibits focusing on new technology.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney street will close so lights can go on 2nd Avenue overpass

Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site. According to KABC-TV, the dog, named Cesar, lives next to the site in Pasadena with his owner. The dog apparently wandered onto the site, said Cesar's owner Mary, who declined to give her last name. Cesar then fell into the hole, which was about 15 feet (4.5 meters) deep and 3 feet (0.91 meters) wide, around 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Mary was alerted by the barking of her other dog. Cesar responded, and she could hear he was no longer in her own yard. A Pasadena search and rescue team soon responded to the scene. Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said confined-space rescues present unique challenges for firefighters. "There's lot of steps we need to do to make it as safe as possible. For not just the dog but also our rescuers," Augustin said. The team hooked up a series of ropes and pulleys to lower one team member into the hole. It took the team member about 12 minutes to reach the dog, secure him in a harness and bring him back to the surface. Cesar appeared to be healthy and uninjured after he was brought out of the hole. He shook off a heavy coat of construction dirt and dust and was reunited with his owner at the scene.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Newman Grove mayor dies at 47

ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
NEWMAN GROVE, NE

