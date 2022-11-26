Read full article on original website
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: last-minute discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Cyber Monday may be technically over, a few retailers have continued running deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, Chromebooks, and more. Maybe they've forgotten to pull their prices back up, plus there are some that are continuing with deals that run into December, but it's only positive news for you. It means you may still be able to get a last-minute deal on your next gadget. We've collected together all the leftover Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
Upgrading to an OLED TV is more tempting than ever with this Cyber Monday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag.
Slash $100 off Sony's premium earbuds with this Black Friday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Sony's best ANC earbuds are equipped with all-day battery life, provided you don't mind plugging them back into the charging case every eight hours or so. It's also IPX4-rated to sustain occasional splashes of water. At $178, the WF-1000XM4 is at its lowest price yet, and worth every dime considering what it brings to the table.
7 best leftover Cyber Monday deals you can still buy
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are some deals that are still live and worth taking advantage of. If you're still hunting for a new smartphone, tablet, PC, or some accessories to go with them, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals that are still active right now.
Best 22 Black Friday phone accessory deals under $50: Cases, power banks, PopSockets, and more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. So, you've gone and spent Black Friday looking for that perfect phone deal to bring home. Did you leave enough in your budget to get the accessories you'll need? Have no fear! We've rounded up some great discounts on cases and chargers of all sorts, and we'll tell you what to look out for. After all, you've already done enough sweating this week, and the accessorizing shouldn't have to weigh on your mind.
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
A high-powered Lenovo Chromebook sees a low sale price for Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most Chromebooks are limited to low-grade Celeron or Pentium processors, if not slower. That's not the case with this premium model from Lenovo, which is under a big discount right now for the next couple of days. Its 128 GB of storage is double that of most others, and you can even opt for 256 GB if you need it.There is also 8 GB of RAM, twice the amount found in many competitors. The capable hardware and 13-inch Full HD display make this one of the nicest small-form-factor Chromebooks out there.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
Get Bose's top-of-the-line ANC earbuds for their best price ever in this Cyber Monday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At launch, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds retailed for $280, making them a bit of an ask for most people. While they’ve since dropped to $200, they’re now on sale for $180, their lowest price ever.
5 best Apple Cyber Monday deals: AirPods Pro 2, M2 iPad Pro, and MacBooks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy new Apple products at heavily discounted prices. We might prefer Android smartphones over iPhones, but it is tough to beat the fantastic performance of some Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods Pro.
The Moto G Stylus 5G can be yours this Cyber Monday for just $300
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) $300 $440 Save $140. The Moto G Stylus is an impressive budget phone packing a 6.8-inch FHD display, 8GB...
14 can't-miss deals on TVs this Cyber Monday weekend
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Black Friday may be behind us, but the discounts continue through Cyber Monday. Almost every conceivable tech product is selling for a discounted price this weekend, right from smartphones and accessories for them to Chromebooks and audio gear. However, if you have been saving up for a big purchase like a new 4K TV, several retailers are offering great discounts on some of the latest and greatest TVs this weekend, and we have rounded them up for you.
Amazon’s huge Echo Show 15 smart display is on sale for the lowest price ever for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display. It has a 15-inch HD display and a built-in camera and will soon add Fire TV functionality. Its customizable widgets are perfect for viewing useful information at a glance, such as calendar appointments, current weather, and to-do or grocery lists.
Embrace your inner bookworm this Cyber Monday by saving $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times.
Finally, Cyber Monday brings us our first ever deal on the Logitech MX Master 3S
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The follow-up to the Logitech MX Master 3 keeps the best things about the mouse and improves on two fronts. The Master 3S has a higher resolution 8,000 DPI sensor and is significantly quieter than its predecessor. If you do a lot of office work, it’s the best wireless mouse you can pick for a Chromebook. A $5 discount isn't much, but it's the first sale we've clocked on this mouse.
