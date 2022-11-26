ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after stalking woman on Snapchat, agents say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents received an anonymous tip that 32-year-old James Cody McMahon was allegedly stalking a female on Snapchat. Agents then made contact with McMahon at his residence on Millhaven Road in Monroe, La. McMahon […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
CBS 42

2 Louisiana men who allegedly threatened to kill deputy arrested following police standoff

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, deputies investigated a burglary complaint on Ticheli Road in Monroe, Louisiana. During the investigation, deputies mentioned that 29-year-old Demartravis Baker and 27-year-old James E. Gayden III were identified as possible suspects; Baker was a resident of Ticheli Road. According to the report, the deputy killed an aggressive […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tallulah police officer involved in car crash; no fatalities reported

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Tallulah Police Department confirmed that an officer from from the law enforcement agency was involved in a car accident. According to officials, no fatalities were reported. Tallulah Police will release more details at a later time. We will keep you updated once we receive more […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
UNION PARISH, LA

