Monroe woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
Richwood man accused of damaging victim’s vehicle; blames it on being drunk
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a Damage to Property complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim who mentioned that her driver’s side back window was shattered and a large […]
Monroe man attempts to fight off officers during arrest for possession of marijuana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, officers were investigating a vehicle accident involving 36-year-old Patrick Blunt. Blunt was speaking with officers when they detected a strong odor of marijuana on his person. Officers attempted to place Blunt under arrest and read him his Miranda rights, but Blunt became enraged and resisted the officers’ […]
Monroe man arrested after stalking woman on Snapchat, agents say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents received an anonymous tip that 32-year-old James Cody McMahon was allegedly stalking a female on Snapchat. Agents then made contact with McMahon at his residence on Millhaven Road in Monroe, La. McMahon […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
Bastrop man dies in fatal house fire; cause of fire and death is pending
According to officials, the identification and cause of death are pending with the Morehouse Parish Coroner's Office.
2 Louisiana men who allegedly threatened to kill deputy arrested following police standoff
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, deputies investigated a burglary complaint on Ticheli Road in Monroe, Louisiana. During the investigation, deputies mentioned that 29-year-old Demartravis Baker and 27-year-old James E. Gayden III were identified as possible suspects; Baker was a resident of Ticheli Road. According to the report, the deputy killed an aggressive […]
MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police searching for missing woman
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for Misty Lane Hollis. If you know the whereabouts of Hollis, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
Monroe Police Department requesting public assistance locating three juveniles
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating the runaway juveniles pictured below. If you have any information on their location, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
Traffic stop lands Lincoln Parish woman in jail for possessing meth; West Monroe Police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a dark license plate cover. Police then made contact with the driver and advised him of the reason he was stopped. According to police, they […]
“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
Tallulah police officer involved in car crash; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Tallulah Police Department confirmed that an officer from from the law enforcement agency was involved in a car accident. According to officials, no fatalities were reported. Tallulah Police will release more details at a later time. We will keep you updated once we receive more […]
Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
KNOE TV8
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
KNOE TV8
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
